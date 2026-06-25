Ruthin Town Clock Nominated for National Heritage Award

A project focusing on restoring the grade II listed Joseph Peers Memorial Clock Tower in St. Peter’s Square in Ruthin has been nominated for a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) award.

Originally constructed in 1883 to honour Joseph Peers, the Clerk to Denbighshire’s Justices of the Peace, the Ruthin Town Clock boasts a rich history. Designed in the Gothic style by the Victorian architect John Douglas, the clock originally functioned as a timer, regulating the gas supply for the town’s streetlights, as well as a clock and water fountain.

In 2023, UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting Ruthin’s heritage, wellbeing, and rural communities.

Working in partnership with the Ruthin Clock Tower Committee and Ruthin Town Council, further funding was secured from the Clocaenog Wind Farm Community Fund and £55,006 from The National Heritage Lottery Fund to complete the restoration.

Beginning in August 2024, renovation works were undertaken by experienced Denbighshire-based building conservation contractor, R. Moore Building Conservation Ltd, and overseen by conservation architect Elinor Gray Williams.

Following the completion of the restoration of the Joseph Peers Memorial Clock in December 2024, the project has now been shortlisted for a RICS UK award in the heritage category following an application submitted by the contractor Rory Moore.

Andrew White, Director for Wales – The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“We’re delighted to see the restoration of the Joseph Peers Memorial Clock Tower recognised in this way. “Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will honour Ruthin’s history and create a lasting legacy for residents and visitors alike.”

A spokesperson from R Moore Building Conservation said:

“Being shortlisted for the RICS UK Awards is a tremendous honour for everyone involved in the restoration of Ruthin Clock Tower. “From a conservation perspective, the project presented a fascinating range of challenges. We were able to combine traditional craft skills, careful investigation and appropriate materials to secure the long-term future of an important historic landmark. However, what made this project particularly special was seeing how strongly the local community connected with it throughout the works. “The Clock Tower sits at the heart of Ruthin and means a great deal to local people. The enthusiasm shown by residents, schools, volunteers and community groups demonstrated just how important historic structures remain in shaping people’s sense of place and belonging. “This shortlisting is recognition of a genuine team effort. We are proud to have played our part in ensuring that this remarkable landmark continues to serve the people of Ruthin for generations to come.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation at Denbighshire County Council, said: