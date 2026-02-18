Ruthin Property Specialist Celebrates 25 Years in the Town

An established estate and lettings agency in Ruthin is celebrating a major milestone as it marks 25 years of serving the local property market.

Cavendish Estate & Lettings Agents, based on St Peter’s Square, has been a familiar presence in the town since opening its Ruthin office a quarter of a century ago.

Over the past 25 years, the team has supported hundreds of buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Ruthin and the wider Denbighshire area.

The anniversary comes at a time of continued change in the housing market, something the firm says has made local knowledge and long-term relationships more important than ever.

Hugh Evans, a chartered surveyor and Director of the Ruthin office, has lived in the town for over 36 years.

He said:

“Reaching 25 years in Ruthin is something we’re incredibly proud of. We’ve seen the town and the local property market evolve significantly over that time, but our focus has always remained the same, providing honest advice, strong local expertise and a personal service.”

Cavendish Estate Agents forms part of a wider independent network operating across Cheshire and North Wales, but Hugh says the Ruthin office has always retained its strong community roots.

“Ruthin has a real sense of community, and that’s something we value greatly. Many of our clients come to us through recommendations, and we’ve been fortunate to work with generations of the same families over the years,” added Hugh. “We’d like to thank everyone who has trusted us with their homes over the years. We’re excited about the future and look forward to continuing to serve Ruthin for many years to come.”

Cavendish was established in 1993 by Julian Adams, the firm’s Chairman, and his then business partner Robert Ikin.

Today Cavendish employs over 30 people across the two sides of the business including around 650 properties under management and 200 homes for sale across the three offices.

Julian’s son, David, succeeded his father as Managing Director in 2022 having worked for the business for over 20 years.

David said: