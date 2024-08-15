Ruthin Gaol Invites Visitors to Come and Join in on the Summer Fun

The historic Ruthin Gaol is inviting visitors this summer to come and join in on a number of fun activities, all included in the admission price.

The new escape themed trail has now opened, which uses stories of real escapes from the Gaol to inform hidden clues and items around the Gaol, and depending on which trail is chosen, visitors may get caught or escape.

For younger visitors, there are a number of teddies hidden away around the Gaol, ready to be discovered by eagle-eyed visitors.

Visitors this summer will also be tasked with creating a link in a ‘Chain’, made from recycled materials, in an effort to help raise awareness about the reuse of recyclable items.

The hope is for it to stretch all the way around the Gaol by the end of summer.

Each link in the ‘Chain’ will be crafted from recyclable plastic bottles, which can be decorated in a number of different ways.

Visitors can draw a picture or a pattern on the link, or simply write a message.

Philippa Jones, Heritage Site Operations and Development Manager at Ruthin Gaol said:

“All are welcome to come along and explore the Gaol in Ruthin this summer. “Ruthin Gaol is the only purpose-built Pentonville style prison open to the public as a heritage attraction, and features plenty of interesting history, which is great for the whole family.”

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Lead Member for Welsh Language, Culture & Heritage said: