Ruthin-Based Contractor Progresses Anglesey Active Travel Scheme

A civil engineering firm is advancing a major active travel route across southern Anglesey in a bid to create a healthier Wales.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is delivering a 1.25 km shared pedestrian and cycle path from Pen Cob car park to Newborough after being appointed by Cyngor Sir Ynys Môn – the Isle of Anglesey County Council.

The scheme will separate users from vehicles on the A4080 for safety purposes, whilst bird watching areas, benches, and cycle stands are being installed in various areas, including the Malltraeth Cob – the local name for the one-mile-long embankment and bridge that crosses the River Cefni.

As principal contractor, the Ruthin-based firm’s 15-strong team, which includes a trainee engineer and a trainee quantity surveyor, is also carrying out minor works to the cob to create the build-outs, designed to enhance viewing safety by preventing collisions between oncoming traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Further measures to enhance accessibility and safety include resurfacing existing footways throughout Newborough village, together with the installation of 28 speed cushions and a raised table junction

Managed by Transport for Wales and funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund, the new route forms part of the Glasffordd Môn Steering Group’s vision of a green corridor across Anglesey that benefits local communities, landscapes, and ecosystems.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK contracts manager Emlyn Roberts said:

“It’s fantastic to see how well the scheme is progressing, and we’ve already had lots to positive and encouraging feedback from residents. “From a personal perspective, welcoming a trainee engineer and trainee quantity surveyor on site has also been great, as they’ve gained hands-on, practical experience as part of our skilled team. “With our expertise in delivering active travel routes, such as the Llechwedd Quarry to Blaenau Ffestiniog along the A470, we know how much of an impact they can have on the local community.”

Huw Percy, Anglesey’s head of highways, property, and waste services, said:

“This project is about addressing the current connection between the communities of Malltraeth and Newborough. “By creating a dedicated active travel route, we are providing residents with a safe, sustainable and accessible way to walk and cycle between the villages. “This not only supports everyday journeys, but also strengthens social cohesion and promotes healthier, more sustainable travel choices.”

As part of immersing itself in the local community, Jones Bros has engaged with Ysgol Santes Dwynwen through the Build a Bridge Challenge, which is designed to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning.

The firm supplied hard hats, high-visibility clothing, gloves, and goggles for pupils to work in teams to construct and cross a 13-metre cable-stayed suspension bridge – a task aimed at developing youngsters’ creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.