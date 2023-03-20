Russell Greenslade to Join CBI Wales as Associate Director

CBI Wales has appointed Russell Greenslade as Associate Director.

Russell has championed the role of business in Swansea as Chief Executive of Swansea Business Improvement District (BID) since 2009.

He will take up the role in June and support the work of CBI Wales Director Ian Price.

A graduate of the University of South Wales, Russell contributed to the revitalisation of the south Wales city. His successes included winning three five-yearly elections for the BID team and this allowed the company to continue to fund projects and investment on behalf of members.

He is currently involved in the delivery of over £1.3billion in regeneration investment in Swansea city centre, which involves working with investment partners, the Welsh and UK governments, other businesses and developers.

Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, said:

“I am very excited to be working with Russell and congratulate him on his appointment as Associate Director. His vast experience gained from working on the reinvigoration of Swansea, and supporting the city’s recovery from the pandemic, will be a huge asset and of benefit to CBI Wales members. “Russell joins at a crucial time for the Welsh business community with excitement surrounding the Celtic Freeport bid in Milford Haven and Port Talbot; the South Wales semiconductor cluster and the Chancellor’s Budget announcement that an investment zone is destined for Wales. However, there are economic challenges to overcome, and Russell’s experience will drive forward our efforts to find out what businesses of all sizes need to succeed. “I can’t wait for Russell to start work and further strengthen the voice of CBI Wales.”

Russell Greenslade, incoming Associate Director, CBI Wales, said: