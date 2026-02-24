Runners Set to Take on Llys-y-Frân 10km in Support of Pembrokeshire’s Coastline

Runners of all abilities are being invited to lace up their trainers for the Llys-Y-Frân 10km, a new running event set in Llys-y-Frân Country Park, in support of Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust.

Delivered in partnership with AspireX Events, the event promises a scenic and rewarding route around the reservoir and surrounding countryside.

Jay Skipper from AspireX Events said:

“We’re really excited to bring the Run the Trails Series to Pembrokeshire. Llys-y-Frân is a beautiful location and a great addition to the calendar, and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone there on the day.”

Pure West Radio is Media Sponsor, with Health Aspire supporting the event as Venue Hire Sponsor. Since 2014, Health Aspire has been empowering people through nutritional wellness, inspired by founder Ellen Green’s personal journey and a passion for helping others thrive.

“We’re incredibly excited to be part of the Llys-Y-Fran 10km,” said Katie Macro, Charity Director at Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust. “Events like this are a brilliant way to bring people together, encourage healthy activity, and raise vital funds to support conservation, heritage, and access projects across the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. We’re hugely grateful to AspireX Events, Pure West Radio, Health Aspire, and everyone helping to make this event possible.”

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, and the Trust is keen to work with local Pembrokeshire businesses who would like to support the event while gaining positive exposure.

The Trust is also offering free charity places for runners willing to pledge to raise £250, giving participants the chance to take part while directly supporting projects that protect wildlife, improve access to nature, and inspire future generations to care for Pembrokeshire’s special landscapes.

To sign up, visit:

https://www.aspirexevents.com/e/rtt-llys-y-fran-trail-10k-14972

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or free charity places, contact Katie Macro at katiem@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or follow Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust on social media.