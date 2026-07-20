Runners Raise More Than £80,000 at Velindre’s First Show Cancer the V Fun Run

Velindre Cancer Charity's first ‘Show Cancer The V' fun run has raised more than £80,000.

More than 800 people took part in the event in Cardiff's Bute Park.

‘Show Cancer The V' was created to fill a gap in the charity running calendar. While Velindre's established events, from Castle 2 Castle to Jiffy's Cancer 50 Challenge, are aimed at experienced runners and cyclists, this event offered three wheelchair- and pram-friendly routes of 1.5km, 5km and 10km, alongside a quiet run for anyone who needed a slower pace and calmer environment.

Headline sponsor private hire technology business Veezu was founded in Wales in 2013 and remains headquartered in Cardiff. Many within the Veezu team have experienced firsthand the support Velindre provides to patients and their families, and on the day, 40 Veezu colleagues took part across the 1.5km, 5km and 10km routes. Veezu also offered discounted journeys to and from Bute Park, helping participants and their supporters get to the start line.

Every pound raised will go directly to Velindre Cancer Service, which cares for a population of 1.7 million across south-east Wales. Donations fund specialist equipment, children's resources for families facing a diagnosis, complementary therapies, a team of clinical psychologists and counsellors who see up to 400 patients a year, and the 40+ clinical trials running at Velindre today.

Participants were joined by Welsh rugby legend and Velindre Charity President Jonathan “Jiffy” Davies OBE, who walked the 5km route. Also on the course were comedian and Velindre Patron Rhod Gilbert, who received treatment at Velindre following his own cancer diagnosis, and former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, also a Patron of the charity, alongside patients, staff and families connected to the service.

The event village included live music zones, food and drink vendors, photo points, and a Wellbeing Tent provided by Gold partner Phillips Wellbeing. Silver and Bronze sponsors Cardo, PMG, Dragon Group and Brecon Carreg also supported the day.

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said:

“Wales is where Veezu began and where we remain headquartered today, so standing alongside Velindre Cancer Charity means a great deal to us. Cancer affects so many lives, and ‘Show Cancer The V' brought together more than 800 people of all ages and abilities in Bute Park, raising over £75,000 for cancer patients and their families across Wales. 40 of our Veezu colleagues took part alongside hundreds of others, raising much-needed funds to support Velindre's incredible care. We are proud to have played a part in the event's first year and look forward to continuing our support for Velindre's vital work.”

Kylie McKee, Head of Fundraising and Relationships at Velindre Cancer Charity, said: