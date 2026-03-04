Run 4 Wales Climate Action Fund Helps Make Impact Across Wales

The Run 4 Wales Climate Action Fund has continued to help make impact to sustainability projects and initiatives across Wales.

Since the fund was established in 2022 it has donated more than £47,000 to green initiatives and sustainable development projects.

Last year Tir Natur and Keep Wales Tidy received donations from the Run 4 Wales Climate Action Fund. They were each awarded £4,500 to assist with upcoming projects with impact already being made for both organisations.

The donation played an essential role in helping Tir Natur secure a flagship rewilding site for Wales – a 1,195-acre site spanning parts of the Doethie Valley in the heart of Ceredigion’s Cambrian Mountains.

The land lies within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and includes rare upland heath, peatbog and pockets of ancient oak woodland.

Tir Natur is now beginning its restoration work, focussed on nature recovery, community involvement and support from rural livelihoods. While Welsh mountain ponies are already on site, in time hardy breeds of cattle and pigs will also be introduced.

Tir Natur Chair, Tash Reilly, said: