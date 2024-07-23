Rugby Team Scores a £1,000 Donation from Persimmon Homes East Wales

Persimmon Homes East Wales has donated £1,000 to Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd (CRCC), a predominantly Welsh-speaking amateur rugby club based in Pontcanna, Cardiff, which was established in 1967.

CRCC, which fields two senior men’s teams, a vets’ team, a women’s team, and a thriving junior section, will use the funds to purchase training and match balls for all sections, including Juniors, Seniors, and Women. Additionally, the club aims to buy a new gazebo to shelter substitutes and support staff, as well as new post protectors for both pitches.

The Community Champions scheme by Persimmon Homes East Wales donates £24,000 each year to commendable organisations and good causes in the areas it develops, supporting a wide range of community initiatives.

Given the club’s lack of a floodlit training pitch, all sections currently pay to train under floodlights at a local facility, a cost that has become increasingly burdensome. This donation will also help alleviate some of these expenses, allowing the club to focus more on the sport and development of its players.

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said:

“We are delighted to support Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd, a local club that plays such a vital role in the Cardiff community. “Our Community Champions fund is designed to support such organisations, and we are delighted to be associated with CRCC. “As a prominent housebuilder in the City with developments such the Parish near Creigiau, we are proud to contribute to a club that fosters such a positive environment for players of all ages.”

Eurof James, Chair of CRCC, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Persimmon Homes East Wales for their generous support. “The funds will go towards essential equipment that will benefit players across all sections of our club. “Sport is not just about physical activity; it teaches teamwork, discipline, and provides a sense of belonging. “This kind donation from Persimmon will help us continue to offer these opportunities to our players.”

Persimmon’s Capel Llanilltern development, near Creigiau, is a multi-phase site which will see 1,500 homes built during construction with a new primary school, shops, offices, sports pitches, and a transport park-and-ride facility delivered alongside them.