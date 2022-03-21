Rugby Legend Stuart Davies Partners with Carwyn Jones on Unique Training Offering

Welsh rugby legend Stuart Davies has teamed up with a host of well-known Welsh figures including former First Minister Carwyn Jones to launch a new training offering as part of his growing business consultancy.

The unique offering is able to draw on the skills of a stable of high-profile associates who come together to deliver a range of knowledge transfer masterclasses, based on the experience and expertise gained during successful and varied careers at the top of their professions.

The associates are drawn from backgrounds in business, government, military, police, sport and third sector organisations. They include former First Minister Carwyn Jones and his special adviser Matt Greenough, rugby coach and leadership expert Phil Davies, former Chief Constable Jackie Roberts, and Chwarae Teg Chief Executive Cerys Furlong among others.

Their accumulated knowledge is vast, and subject areas covered include strategy planning, leadership and management, wellbeing, working with the media, governance and change management to name but a few.

Uniquely, this ‘smörgåsbord’ of speakers and subject areas can be mixed and matched to support organisations’ learning and development requirements and business plans.

Stuart Davies commented:

So much of what I’ve learned in my own career has come from listening to inspirational speakers who have been there, done it and got the T-shirt. This is as much to do with what they learned when things went wrong, as it is about hearing how their successes were achieved in the first place. “There is tremendous value to be gained from sharing in these experiences. The associates have great stories to tell and lessons to pass on that will undoubtedly shape people’s thinking, develop individuals, and strengthen organisational arrangements. “I am excited to bring together such a great group, and have no doubt that their impact on individuals and organisations will be significant.”

Former First Minister Carwyn Jones added: