Rugby Icon Shane Williams Launches of New Sportwear Range

Wales’ record try scorer and former IRB World Player of the Year Shane Williams MBE is asking fans to ‘bring your A game’ and get back in the saddle as he launches his new AGILIS sportwear ranges

Super fit Shane has reinvented himself as a fanatical endurance sportsman since retiring from rugby, competing in triathlons and ironman competitions, and bagging a Guinness World Records™ title for the Most castles visited in one week by bicycle when he completed a staggering 736.71 miles and visited 50 Welsh castles this year.

Shane said:

“We know there’s a big focus on getting people out and active as we emerge from the pandemic, and I’m doing what I can to inspire and encourage people of all ages to get on a bike and keep fit. My new AGILIS clothing venture reflects my latest passions of cycling and triathlon, with a range of high quality, stylish cyclewear and leisurewear.”

Shane competed at the very highest levels of professional sport, so he has created a brand of high performance sportwear for his endurance pursuits, while also looking the part in leisure time. He’s now looking for AGILIS to continue the success he achieved on the field.

“Since I retired from professional rugby, cycling and triathlons have become an important part of my life, a means of finding a community of like-minded people and a chance to test myself and be competitive – the things I would otherwise have lost. There are so many positive aspects to these sports, whether it be physical health, mental wellbeing or social, I hope that through AGILIS I can attract even more people to take them up.”

AGILIS launches on July 15 with two distinct lines – cyclewear and leisurewear. The design for the cyclewear, predominantly black with grey and gold detailing, is a nod to Shane’s past.

“I loved wearing the red for Wales and the Lions”, said Shane: “but off the field I like simple design and monochrome. For AGILIS I wanted to pay tribute to Neath and Ospreys who were so important to my development as a player. There’s something about an all-black kit that gives you strength, makes you feel invincible. Perhaps that’s why the New Zealand All Blacks are so good!”

Having lived all his life in the Amman Valley, Shane grew up in a cycling culture, surrounded by some of the most scenic – and challenging – cycle rides in the country. He has seen first-hand the explosion in popularity of the sport, and so wanted to create a product that would give benefits to riders, whether they be top competitors or social cyclists.

Alongside the premier cyclewear range is the leisurewear. Shane explains,

“Throughout my life I’ve worn hundreds of sets of kit by many manufacturers – I feel like my career has been one long market-research exercise. I wanted a range of leisurewear that helps me prepare in the right manner for competition, but comfortable and stylish enough to wear every day in any context.”

The brand has been 12 months in the making, working alongside industry experts to create a premium product with a slick design to reflect Shane’s reputation as a player.

He said: “I’ve been blown away by the quality, it’s exceeded my expectations and I would happily put the garments up against anything else in their markets. “I believe AGILIS has the potential to become a mainstream brand and market leader.”

The AGILIS brand echoes Shane’s values as a player – demand the highest standards, do the basics well, and don’t be afraid to try the unexpected.