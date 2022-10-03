RSK Group Acquires Welsh Headquartered Spencer Group

RSK, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Spencer Group, comprising land management and environmental services specialists Spencer Environmental Care Associates (ECA) and geo-technical contractors and consultants Quantum Geotechnic.

Headquartered in southwest Wales, the Spencer Group has worked with many of the UK’s leading civil and construction companies, national government agencies and local authorities. These include the Welsh Government, Morgan Sindall, Kier, Galliford Try, Balfour Beattie, the Forestry Commission, Natural Resources Wales, Lewis Civil Engineering, Highways Agency, Willmott Dixon, Landmark Trust, National Grid, Scottish Power, Taylor Wimpey, Wessex Water, Thames Water, Welsh Water and Western Power Distribution.

The group has a workforce of more than 50 and an annual turnover of £10.5m. Spencer ECA offers an extensive range of services that include groundworks, site clearance, landscaping, forestry, bioenergy and almost all aspects of land and environmental maintenance and management. In more recent times, the company has expanded its offer into the renewables sector. With the provision of services to the wind and solar industries, it has helped create and establish many of the UK’s major installations. Its work within the renewables sector will create further opportunity for RSK growth.

Quantum Geotechnic provides a full range of geotechnical services, from desk-based research to preliminary risk assessments, mining studies, geotechnical and geo-environmental consultancy, through to site investigations, in-situ testing, specialist ground monitoring installations. The company also provides solutions for ground stabilisation, including soil nailing, mini and micro piling, ground anchors, rock bolting, meshing, shotcrete works and grout injection.

Quantum Geotechnic’s 30-plus years’ experience, combined with Spencer’s land access, logistical and operational expertise, enables it to deliver some of the most challenging projects across a range of diverse environments.

Joint Managing Directors Jamie Jukes and Ross McDermott, who will continue to lead the business, said:

“The clear synergy with the RSK Group, along with the opportunities for growth, made the Spencer Group acquisition by RSK a natural choice. “More recently, Spencer has supported the renewable energy sector, helping to create many of the UK’s wind and solar installations. The company is also a major provider of bio-energy products. These areas are also those in which many RSK Group companies have been market leaders for some time.”

RSK Group CEO Alan Ryder said:

“Spencer will expand our service offering in environmental management services, landscaping, groundworks, site clearance, recycling and forestry work, making a significant contribution to the group’s goals. “Jamie and Ross’s comment about the synergy between RSK and Spencer is spot-on. Both companies are committed to the most comprehensive health and safety and environmental credentials, investing in sustainable resources and skills development.”

RSK now comprises more than 175 companies, employing 10,000 people. The Group’s annual turnover at the end of FY22 is expected to be in excess of £800 million, more than double the previous year, as it continues to deliver its ambitious growth strategy.

The acquisition advisors were KBS Corporate and JCP in Swansea.