Royal Welsh Winter Fair Returns to Showcase ‘Best in Wales’

“Christmas Starts Here!” is how Steve Hughson, CEO of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, describes the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, taking place at the 150-acre Llanelwydd showground on Monday and Tuesday, 29/30 November.

As one of the finest prime stock shows in Europe, the Fair, a highlight of the Welsh farming calendar, traditionally draws crowds from far and wide to enjoy two-days packed full of competitions, festivities and Christmas shopping with a difference.

With the pandemic having paused the Fair in 2020, Wales’ rural communities and businesses are once again able to come together for a unique yuletide celebration of Welsh farming, artisanal crafts and some of the best food produce in the UK. And everyone’s invited.

“The focus is to celebrate Welsh produce,” says Steve, “and livestock, as it's a winter fair, is a big piece of that. We showcase some of the best prime stock in the UK.” “But there is truly something for everybody. As soon as you walk in, there are trade stands with Christmas gifts, and ones you wouldn’t necessarily get in the high street.” “There’ll be artisan products, and our food hall will be showcasing everything from Welsh gin to coffee and sausages. “The Fair celebrates everything that's best in Wales. It’s all in one place. You can meet friends, have a chat with the politicians that are making the decisions, and you can influence change. To sum it all up, Christmas starts here.

Tickets for the Winter Fair must be booked online as they cannot be purchased at the Llanelwydd showground entrance.

Buy your tickets for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Winter Fair here