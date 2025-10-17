Royal Welsh Winter Fair Prepares for Two Days of Livestock, Food, and Festivities

Preparations are in full swing for this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair on November 24 and 25, as the Llanelwedd showground is set to welcome prize-winning livestock, festive cheer and thousands of Christmas shoppers.

Renowned as one of Europe’s leading prime stock shows, the winter fair attracts an exceptional standard of livestock entries from across Wales and beyond. On the final day, the prize-winners are auctioned in the show rings.

The event opens to the public at 8am each day and early-bird tickets are available online until November 9. Tickets cost £22 for adults and £5 for children each day and under-fives get in free. RWAS members enjoy exclusive discounts.

Alongside the livestock, the event features an extensive programme of competitions and classes including equine, hounds, dressed poultry, butchery, meat hampers, egg and pigeons, cookery, produce, handicraft and floral art.

Hundreds of trade stands are also at the show.

On Monday evening, the showground stays open for late night Christmas shopping, before the day closes with a musical firework display at 7pm.

In the Food Hall, the focus will be on food and drink produced in Wales, showcasing everything from artisan cheeses to traditional Welsh cakes. The Gwledd | Feast area, located in the Shearing Shed, is hub of local Welsh street food.

Live musical entertainment takes place across both days on the Gwledd Stage.

New this year, a dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion will showcase heavy horses alongside the Hound Show, which will be held in a marquee nearby.

Building on the Heavy Horse Village introduced by Caernarfon’s ambassador Rhys Griffiths at this summer’s Royal Welsh Show, this new feature will also include live farriery demonstrations.

To buy tickets or view schedules, visit www.rwas.wales or www.cafc.cymru