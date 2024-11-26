Royal Welsh Winter Fair Celebrates the Best of Wales

The opening of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair has brought together the best of Wales’ livestock, produce and community spirit despite challenges to the industry – not least the severe weather.

During the opening ceremony at Llanelwedd, Nicola Davies, chair of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) Council, reflected on the growing interest in the two-day event, praising the dedication of exhibitors, traders and sponsors.

“Your support brings us confidence and hope in these uncertain times,” she said. Emphasising the importance of ensuring a bright future for young people in the countryside, Mrs Davies expressed her aspiration for continuity and future generations being able to celebrate the fair’s 100th anniversary in years to come.

She thanked the event director, Will Hanks, committee chair Alwyn Rees and the many volunteers and staff whose efforts made the winter fair possible.

She noted that it was the final event of Ceredigion’s tenure as feature county and introduced society president Denley Jenkins, a lifelong advocate for the fair and participant in all 34 events since its inception in 1990.

Mr Jenkins described the event as “the best show of its kind in Britain” and proudly announced brother and sister Steffan and Elin Rattray, of Rattray Butchers, Aberystwyth, who opened the event.

Acknowledging their dedication to local produce, he highlighted their deep ties to Ceredigion and commitment to upholding their family’s butchery legacy.

Steffan and Elin spoke passionately about their upbringing in the countryside and its role in shaping their careers. They called for greater security and stability within the agricultural industry, enabling future generations to thrive.

Steffan also expressed pride in supplying the winter fair with quality local meat, thanking the RWAS for championing Welsh businesses.

The ceremony also celebrated notable achievements within the agricultural community. Susan Jones, honorary assistant director for publicity, press and awards, announced the winners of three awards, which were presented by Denley and Brenda Jenkins:

The John Gittins Memorial Award went to Tracy Powell, the 2025 Oxford Farming Conference Bursary went to Cennydd Owen Jones and the 2025 Nuffield Farming Scholarship went to Sioned Davies.

The fair welcomed nearly 1,200 children and young people on its opening day, with more than 1,000 expected on the second day. The educational theme “Our Water” featured workshops led by Dŵr Cymru, the Army and other partners, alongside resources developed by Twinkl.

Schools enjoyed free entry and discounted rates for further and higher education groups.

The Fair also included a record number of trade stands and shopping aisles, while the ‘Gwledd | Feast' area offered a mix of live entertainment and Welsh cuisine.