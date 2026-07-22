Royal Welsh Show Showcases Strength, Innovation and Ambition of Welsh Food and Drink Sector

Innovation, investment, business support and new market opportunities are taking centre stage at this week's Royal Welsh Show, as the Welsh food and drink industry comes together for one of its busiest weeks of the year.

Centred around the Food Hall, Business Lounge and International Pavilion, Welsh Government Food & Drink Wales is showcasing the quality, diversity and ambition of the sector, while providing businesses with access to specialist support, networking opportunities and expertise designed to help them grow.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said:

“The Royal Welsh Show provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the exceptional quality, innovation and diversity of Welsh food and drink. Bringing together producers, buyers, industry experts and support organisations, it showcases the strength of a sector that makes a significant contribution to communities and economies across Wales and supports thousands of jobs throughout the food supply chain. “From the Food Hall and Business Lounge to the International Pavilion and programmes such as HELIX, the activity taking place this week demonstrates our commitment to supporting a thriving and ambitious food and drink industry. “The activity also reflects our ambitions for Wales' National Food Strategy, which will help strengthen local production, local processing and local procurement, creating a more resilient and sustainable food system for future generations.”

More than 60 companies are taking part in the annual Food Hall showcase, representing the breadth and diversity of the Welsh food and drink industry, from dairy and meat to bakery, alcoholic and soft drinks.

Among the businesses exhibiting at this year's Royal Welsh Show is Welsh Lady Preserves, which has experienced the value of the event as a platform to showcase products, connect with customers and build new business relationships.

Carol Jones, Managing Director of Welsh Lady Preserves, said:

“The Royal Welsh Show is a fantastic platform for Welsh food and drink businesses. It gives us an opportunity to showcase our products, meet customers and connect with buyers, while championing the very best of Welsh food and drink.”

Located above the Food Hall, the Food & Drink Wales Trade Business Lounge serves as a hub for commercial engagement, networking and collaboration. Bringing together producers and buyers from across retail, foodservice, hospitality and public sector procurement, it features more than 300 Welsh food and drink businesses showcasing around 2,500 products.

Recognised as a key meeting point for the trade, the Business Lounge attracts buyers, retailers, wholesalers and foodservice operators from across the UK and beyond, creating valuable opportunities to build commercial relationships and explore new routes to market. Building on a successful 2025, when activity generated more than £3 million in confirmed sales, the Business Lounge has welcomed more than 300 registered trade buyers from major retailers, foodservice operators, independent retailers and hospitality businesses.

This year's showcase also highlights a range of industry initiatives and achievements, including businesses developing Carbon Reduction Plans, achieving B Corp certification and participating in Blas Cymru / Taste Wales. Dedicated features such as the “Fresh and Welsh” food-to-go showcase, a new “Design Your Own Canapé” sampling experience and a Geographical Indication (GI) display are helping to demonstrate the innovation, quality and provenance of Welsh food and drink.

Meanwhile, the International Pavilion hosts a programme of meetings, launches and industry events throughout the week, providing opportunities for businesses to engage with support organisations, sector leaders and public sector stakeholders. Events include the launch of the Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster, presentations for local authority caterers and NHS procurement officers, and activities designed to inspire the next generation of food and drink professionals.

Supporting producers throughout the show is a range of Welsh Government Food & Drink Wales programmes that help businesses innovate, grow and compete in domestic and international markets. These include technical and innovation support, trade development, sustainability initiatives, skills programmes and cluster activity, all designed to support businesses at different stages of their growth journey.

Recent achievements highlighted during the show include the publication of the Welsh Government's HELIX Programme Annual Report 2025–26. During the most recent reporting year, the programme generated more than £103 million of impact for the Welsh food and drink industry, supported 159 companies and helped businesses develop more than 300 new products.