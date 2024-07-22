Royal Welsh Show Recognised for Commitment to Welsh Language

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show has received recognition for its commitment to the Welsh language.

The Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) is the Welsh Language Commissioner’s official recognition and is given to organisations that have worked with the Commissioner's officers to plan and design Welsh language provision.

As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd, Chief Executive Aled Rhys Jones, said he was delighted to be able to accept the Cynnig Cymraeg.

He said:

“With a higher percentage of workers in the agricultural sector speaking Welsh than any other sector in Wales and the number of Welsh speakers in the industry significantly exceeding the average of the general population, there exists a very real bond between securing the future of the Welsh language, and the agriculture industry. “The Welsh language is core, not only to our work here at the Showground, but on a wider level in rural Wales. The language and culture are an integral part of Welsh agricultural life and receiving official recognition for that helps us further promote the Welsh language with the show’s community in Wales and beyond. “This week is naturally a highlight of the year for us in Wales and receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg makes for a great start.”

Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones said:

“The Cynnig Cymraeg gives organisations the opportunity to raise awareness about what they offer through the Welsh language. By doing so it is hoped that it will lead to an increase in the use of Welsh services. “The agricultural industry is a vital part of the economy and culture of rural Welsh communities, where Welsh is the everyday natural language. Ensuring the prosperity of the rural and agricultural economy is therefore vital to seeing growth in the number who speak and use Welsh every day. “At the start of one of our most important festivals I would like to congratulate the Show on securing the Cynnig Cymraeg and wish them every success throughout the week.”

Since the scheme launched in June 2020, recognition has been given to the Cynnig Cymraeg for more than 120 businesses and charities, and the Commissioner's office is working with many other organisations on developing their plans.