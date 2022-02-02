Royal Welsh Show 2022 Tickets Now Available Online

The Royal Welsh Show is set to make its return this year after a two-year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking place on 18th – 21st July 2022, the Society is eager to welcome visitors back to the Showground this summer for its pinnacle event of the year.

The annual Royal Welsh Show is an action-packed four-day event of exciting competitions, livestock, forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink, a 12-hour programme of non-stop entertainment, attractions, displays and much more.

Highlights in the main ring will again include the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery performing their Musical Drive, one of the most spectacular displays of horsemanship in the world. Also performing are the Falcons Parachute Display Team with their exciting free fall display at speeds up to 120mph, and Paul Hannam returns with his thrilling and popular Quad Bike Stunt Show.

Early bird tickets are now available online. An adult day single ticket costs £28, a child day ticket costs £5. Children under 5 are free. Ticket prices go up to £30 in June, so go to our website to get your tickets at the early bird discounted price now!

Plans are also underway for the Smallholding and Countryside Festival, which takes place on 21st – 22nd May. The weekend-long event is a celebration of rural life and country living with smallholding pursuits at its heart. Tickets are on sale now on our website.

For more information on both events or to purchase tickets visit; www.rwas.wales / www.cafc.cymru