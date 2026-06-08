Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Unveils Refurbished Glamorgan Hall

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has unveiled a newly refurbished Glamorgan Hall at the Royal Welsh Showground, marking a major improvement project to one of the Llanelwedd venue's largest and most heavily used exhibition spaces.

Spanning almost an acre in size, the Glamorgan Hall plays a central role in hosting trade stands, exhibitions, competitions and a wide range of events throughout the year.

Originally built in 1975 and formerly known as the South Glamorgan Hall, the building has been renamed following the completion of the extensive refurbishment programme.

Over the past year, significant works have transformed the hall, including a complete roof replacement and installation of new cladding on the southern elevation. Large glass panels have also been incorporated into the design, allowing significantly more natural light to flood the interior. The hall's gable end now features new timber cladding, complementing the adjacent Food Hall.

Fundraising by Glamorgan feature county of 2023, led by John Homfray, funded the refurbishment project.

RWAS chief executive, Aled Rhys Jones, said:

“We're really pleased with the refurbishment – it feels like a completely new building. So many people have commented on how impressive it looks and we're incredibly grateful to the team at Glamorgan whose fundraising efforts made this possible. The Glamorgan Hall is such a versatile space, ideal for trade shows, exhibitions and a wide range of events, with excellent facilities and ample parking.”

He thanked estate manager, Andrew Crockett for overseeing the project and contractors, J. A. Morgan Construction and Vanguard Roofing, quantity surveyors, CQS Solutions and planning consultants, B. P. & Ltd.

Mr Homfray, RWAS president in 2023, added: