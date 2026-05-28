Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Announces 2026–27 Rural Leadership Programme Participants

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has announced the successful candidates for its Rural Leadership Programme, which this year will be supported by the Royal Countryside Fund.

Following a rigorous selection process, 12 individuals from across Wales have been selected to take part in the fully funded initiative.

The programme is designed to nurture and inspire participants as they develop the skills, confidence and insight needed to progress within Welsh agriculture and rural communities. This year's delegates will attend a range of events connected with the RWAS and travel to Cardiff and London, where they will meet influential organisations and leadership figures from across the agricultural, political and rural sectors.

The 2026–27 cohort is:

Katie Baker

Katie is a Senior Associate Solicitor specialising in agricultural disputes, with deep-rooted connections to the farming sector through her family background and upbringing in a rural Welsh community. A Welsh speaker and Fellow of the Agricultural Law Association, she combines legal expertise with a practical understanding of the challenges facing rural businesses. Katie is also the founder and host of the Grounded in Agriculture podcast, which brings together voices from across the industry to discuss the future of farming, sustainability and rural diversification.

Sarah Bennett

Sarah is a highly motivated agricultural professional with more than 12 years' experience across a variety of roles, including Agricultural Training Advisor and Assessor, Agricultural Consultant, and Agricultural Area Manager with First Milk. Passionate about the rural sector, she is known for her practical, solutions-focused approach and strong ability to build lasting relationships with clients and industry stakeholders. With a particular interest in the dairy industry, Sarah remains closely connected to farming through hands-on involvement with her family dairy farm and relief milking on local farms.

Charles Bowyer

Raised on a mixed beef and lamb farm near Usk, Charlie has a lifelong passion for agriculture and extensive hands-on farming experience. After graduating from Harper Adams University in 2015, he built a career across the biogas, forage seed and silage sectors before joining UK Agri-Tech Centre in 2022. He now works with progressive partner farms, leading collaborative projects and industry networking initiatives. Alongside his professional role, Charlie remains heavily involved in the family farm's transition towards more sustainable practices and serves on Hybu Cig Cymru's sustainable R&D group.

Angharad Davies

Growing up on Brynglas Farm in Ponterwyd, Angharad developed a strong passion for agriculture through life on her family's hill farm, which breeds Welsh Black cattle alongside Welsh and Penfrith sheep. A dedicated member of Clwb Ffermwyr Ifanc Cymru since the age of ten, she has held several roles within her club, including secretary this year. Through YFC, she has enjoyed opportunities to travel internationally, including trips to South Africa and across Europe, while her interests also include cattle showing, wool handling and creative competitions.

Elan Davies

Raised on a hill sheep farm in the Preseli region of North Pembrokeshire, Elan has always had a strong connection to agriculture and rural life. A fluent Welsh speaker, she has worked within the industry since graduating in 2012, including roles with Innovis and now Mentera, while also helping to farm alongside her parents. Outside of work, Elan is actively involved in her local community as secretary of Tregaron choir Merched Soar and a leader for her local YFC club. She also enjoys travelling, with highlights including working on farms in New Zealand and reaching Everest Base Camp in Nepal last year.

David Evans

David is a third-generation beef and sheep farmer's son with a lifelong passion for agriculture and a strong commitment to inspiring others within the industry. After studying at Bridgend College, Gelli Aur College and Aberystwyth University, he began a teaching career in agriculture and has now been a full-time lecturer for over 10 years. Alongside teaching, David has been actively involved in Young Farmers, stock judging and industry discussion groups, including serving as a club leader for Clwb Ffermwyr Ifanc Cymru and secretary of Glamorgan Farmers Club.

Elliw Haf Griffith

Originally from Penisarwaen, Elliw comes from a farming family with roots in suckler cattle, sheep and working horses. Following the loss of her father in 2016, she became heavily involved in the family businesses, including monumental masonry and funeral services. She now lives with her partner on a tenancy farm owned by the Bodorgan Estate, where they milk 120 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows. Alongside farming and work commitments, Elliw serves as Vice-Chair of Anglesey Agricultural Society and is a member of NFU Cymru Next Generation. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, singing, playing the piano and walking her dog, Bob.

Huw Myfyr Gruffydd

Father of two from Caernarfon, Huw developed a passion for agriculture while helping on his grandfather's beef and sheep enterprise. He went on to study Agriculture with Business Studies at Aberystwyth University, before completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Estate and Land Management at Harper Adams University. After beginning his career as a livestock auctioneer, Huw now works as a rural surveyor and valuer with Baileys and Partners. Outside of work, he enjoys singing, keeping active and supporting his parents' smallholding.

Geraint May

Living near Ruthin with his wife and daughter and their Patterdale terrier, Geraint has always had a strong connection to the countryside and farming. Having worked across dairy, arable and agricultural contracting businesses, he went on to study at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Harper Adams University before building a career in agricultural consultancy. In 2025, he joined HSBC UK as Regional Agriculture Director for Wales and the Midlands. Outside of work, Geraint enjoys cycling, running and competing in triathlons during the summer months.

Morley Jones

A fluent Welsh-speaking farmer's son from the Brecon Beacons, Morley recently qualified as a veterinary surgeon and now works along the Powys–Herefordshire border. Passionate about representing both the Welsh agricultural and veterinary sectors, he is actively involved in the Young Farmers' Clubs and the British Veterinary Association. A former participant of the Farming Connect Agri Academy, Morley is currently completing a postgraduate diploma alongside his clinical work, with a particular interest in evidence-based approaches to improving animal and public health.

Ilan Jones

Raised in the Dyfi Valley, Ilan has strong roots in the rural community and a real passion for agriculture and country life. He graduated from Aberystwyth University with a BSc in Agriculture with Business Studies, including a placement year to further develop his industry experience. After working on farms, with Farming Connect and for more than six years with agricultural supplier CCF, he joined NFU Cymru in 2023. Outside work, Ilan enjoys rugby, rural sports and performing locally as both a choir member and soloist.

Ceinwen Lloyd

Ceinwen has always maintained a close connection to agriculture, growing up on a family farm and remaining actively involved in the industry through both family life and her professional career. After beginning her career in communications within the health sector and later working in Welsh language policy, she now works as a Policy Officer with Farmers' Union of Wales, focusing on environmental issues including climate change, land use and rural crime. A first-language Welsh speaker, she is passionate about the role of the Welsh language in rural communities. Outside work, she enjoys running, boxing, going to the gym and walking her dog, Betty.

Aled Rhys Jones, RWAS Chief Executive, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of individuals to our Rural Leadership Programme. Each participant brings unique perspectives and experiences to the cohort, and we look forward to supporting their development as future leaders in Welsh agriculture and rural affairs.”

Initially made possible through a generous legacy from the late Mr N Griffiths, alongside match funding from the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee, the Rural Leadership Programme provides participants with valuable opportunities to develop leadership capability, expand their professional networks and gain first-hand exposure to the issues and opportunities facing rural Wales.

The programme has also recently welcomed support from The Royal Countryside Fund, which has joined as a key partner to help further invest in the next generation of rural leaders in Wales.

Gareth Davies, Programme Manager for Wales at The Royal Countryside Fund, said:

“A key focus of The Royal Countryside Fund is supporting local networks, bringing farmers together to support and learn from each other, and making changes that last. We want to help countryside communities thrive now and for generations to come, so supporting the RWAS Rural Leadership Programme is an obvious choice. Congratulations to this year's cohort – we're excited to see their progress through this year and beyond.”

Aled Rhys Jones said:

“We are extremely grateful to the RCF for their support, and we're very much looking forward to working with them as a key partner in this programme.”

The successful delegates will be formally introduced at the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony on Monday 20th July 2026.