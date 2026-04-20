Royal Mint Veterans Secure Angel Backing to Launch Precious Metals Fintech

Two former Royal Mint executives have secured more than £500,000 in equity funding to support the roll-out of Goldwise, a Wales-based fintech pioneering a new way for savers and investors to buy, manage and sell fractional physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium through a simple, secure mobile app.

The investment includes £250,000 from the Wales Angel Co-Fund, managed by Angels Invest Wales, alongside £255,000 from a syndicate of business angels led by seasoned financial services professional SV Rangan, who partnered with six additional business angels in the funding round.

Launched by Gareth Tucker, former Head of Direct-to-Consumer at The Royal Mint, and Jatin Patel, former Head of Wealth Management at The Royal Mint, Goldwise has built an enterprise-grade physical precious metals trading platform to allow savers and investors to trade fractional amounts of allocated, vaulted physical precious metals including gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

The funding is being used to support the UK market launch of the platform and underpin its next phase of growth, focusing on product rollout, customer acquisition and performance over the next 12 to 15 months ahead of a further planned round of funding designed to scale the business into Europe and globally.

Based in Cardiff and a new member of FinTech Wales, Goldwise is positioning itself at the intersection of fintech innovation and a long-established global asset class, with ambitions to serve both retail savers and investors and wealth platforms.

At the heart of the platform is the Goldwise Engine, a proprietary enterprise-grade infrastructure, covering customer onboarding, institutional pricing & execution, payments, allocation & custody and recordkeeping that connects directly to the global precious metals ecosystem, delivered through a single scalable platform.

The technology enables fractional trading of LBMA-approved bullion, from as little as £5, with 24/7 access, set conditional orders and real-time portfolio tracking.

It has recently launched The Goldwise App, an intuitive direct-to-consumer mobile app to buy, manage and sell fractional amounts of physical precious metals; and GoldwiseConnect, a precious-metals-as-a-service infrastructure solution that enables wealth platforms and financial institutions to embed physical precious metals trading into their own services without needing to build complex trading and custody infrastructure.

This dual-distribution model positions Goldwise as both a consumer fintech and a core infrastructure provider for the wider wealth ecosystem.

Goldwise enters a global physical precious metals market valued at more than £5 trillion, at a time when investor demand for portfolio diversification and protection assets is increasing. Despite strong long-term performance and liquidity, access to physical metals has historically been dominated by traditional dealer-led models.

Gareth Tucker said:

“Investing in most asset classes has become simple, digital and accessible – but physical precious metals have been left behind. Customers still face outdated buying experiences, marked-up pricing and limited trading functionality. Goldwise was built to change that, making precious metals investing easy, secure and efficient for all. “Goldwise has been built from the ground up as trading infrastructure rather than e-commerce. This funding allows us to launch into the UK market with confidence, establish strong customer acquisition foundations and demonstrate the robustness of our model ahead of our next phase of expansion.”

Jatin Patel added:

“During my time building and launching wealth management businesses and investment products, including The Royal Mint’s gold ETC it became clear that both retail investors and wealth platforms want direct exposure to physical precious metals delivered through modern infrastructure that is easy, secure and efficient. “Goldwise combines institutional pricing, execution and custody through a single scalable platform. We believe this creates a compelling proposition for individual savers and for wealth firms looking to embed physical metals trading without needing to build complex infrastructure themselves.”

Lead investor SV Rangan, who has extensive experience in financial services and high-growth financial technology businesses, said:

“The founders bring a rare combination of domain expertise and proven execution in the precious metals sector. They understand both the retail and institutional sides of the market and have built a platform designed for scale from day one. “What attracted the syndicate members and me to Goldwise is the focus on core infrastructure, the clarity of the business model and the opportunity to integrate into a much wider wealth management ecosystem over time. If paced correctly, the potential here is significant.”

Tom Preene, Fund Manager at Angels Invest Wales, said:

“Gareth and Jatin have already demonstrated their ability to build and scale precious metals propositions within a regulated, institutional environment. Through the Wales Angel Co-Fund, we are pleased to match private angel investment to support ambitious Welsh fintech founders with global aspirations. “The participation of an experienced lead investor such as SV Rangan brings additional expertise and credibility to the business as it enters the market. This is a strong example of how the Angels Invest Wales ecosystem can mobilise both capital and capability to support the next generation of financial technology businesses in Wales.”

The £11 million Wales Angel Co-Investment Fund provides equity from £25,000 to £350,000. It is available to syndicates of investors and fixed groups seeking to co-invest in Wales based SMEs.