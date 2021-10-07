Royal Mint Experience Amongst the Top 10% of Attractions Worldwide

The Royal Mint Experience has been awarded the ‘2021 Travellers Choice Award by Trip Advisor’ for the second year running– ranking amongst the top 10% of attractions worldwide for customer experience.

The news comes only three months after the attraction safely reopened its doors to the public.

The attraction has received over 1,600 Trip Advisor ratings since it opened, with over 1,100 reviews ranking The Royal Mint Experience as “excellent”. It has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the British Coach Tourism Awards, with winners announced later this month.

The Royal Mint Experience – located in Llantrisant, south Wales – celebrated its 5th anniversary in May and welcomes thousands of visitors each year. The truly unique attraction takes visitors ‘behind the scenes’ of coin making, followed by an interactive exhibition exploring 1,100 years of The Royal Mint’s history, as well as offering visitors the chance to strike their own UK coin.

One reviewer commented,

“This experience turned out to be a very pleasant surprise! Arriving in good time, the tour began promptly, and following a basic security check we were taken around by a very knowledgeable and humorous guide. There was so much about the production of coins that I didn’t realise I didn’t know! And the end of the tour, you are invited to strike your own commemorative coin, then there is ample time to explore the exhibition, which is fascinating. The gift shop is like no other I’ve been to – I’d like to have bought one of everything.” (August 2021)

Dan Johnson, Visitor Attraction Manager at The Royal Mint Experience said:

“It is an absolute honour to receive the Travellers Choice award by Trip Advisor, and our visitors, for the second year running. This is a well-deserved credit to our fantastic staff and tour guides who pull out all the stops to make each visit a memorable one. We safely reopened to the public in May and are delighted to welcome visitors from across the UK back to The Royal Mint Experience.”

The Royal Mint Experience is currently open seven days a week from 09:15am, with tours running from 9:30am to 3pm. To find out more and to book tickets, visit www.royalmint.com/experience