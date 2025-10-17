Royal Mint Anticipates Gold Sales Surge on Auspicious Day of Diwali

The Royal Mint says it is expecting particularly strong demand for gold as Dhanteras – believed to be the most auspicious day to buy gold – coincides with the precious metal's rally to record highs.

The Mint has recently reported its strongest single day of e-commerce trading on record and says it is anticipating this will continue.

Dhanteras is celebrated on 18th October and marks the first day of Diwali. The day commemorates when Hindu Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the cosmos and is associated with new beginnings, wealth and prosperity. The celebration connects to the story of King Hima where tragedy was averted through the use of precious metals.

Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint, said:

“We consistently see a surge in sales of our Hindu products on Dhanteras each year. Given gold's current rally to record numbers, we expect strong demand for gold this Dhanteras. The combination of gold's exceptional performance and this auspicious day creates a compelling moment for buyers.”

The Royal Mint's data shows consistently strong sales in the lead up to Diwali each year. Many customers describe purchasing gold to “pass down to the next generation” and provide “blessings for children and grandchildren,” with gold forming part of Puja rituals involving prayers and seeking good fortune.

Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists, symbolises new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness. The festival is marked by charitable giving, with many donating to those in need and sharing food as expressions of generosity.

Dickey added:

“We're honoured that our gold products, including bullion bars featuring Lakshmi, Ganesh and Om, continue to play a meaningful role in these celebrations, particularly during a time when gold's performance reinforces its traditional appeal.”

The Royal Mint said that 1g and 5g gold bars featuring Lakshmi are the most popular Diwali products, with more people choosing to purchase fractional gold products as accessible entry points into precious metal ownership.