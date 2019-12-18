Roy Broadcasts Bonhomie at Pembrokeshire Networking Lunch

Popular BBC broadcaster, Roy Noble, shared insights into his on-air career when he was guest speaker at the December Pembrokeshire Four Seasons Business Lunch.

Business men and women from across the region gathered at St Bride’s Hotel & Spa in Saundersfoot to network and to hear Roy speak about his career trajectory, from head teacher of two primary schools in Powys, to part time writer and presenter of the radio programme Letter from Aberdare, to becoming a full time stalwart of BBC Radio Wales.

Attendees also raised £506 for mental health charity Hafal as part of the event. Hafal is the charity of the year of JCP Solicitors, one of the organisers of the lunch, with JCP signed up to its Time to Change Wales pledge – an initiative designed to change perceptions around mental health issues.

Now one of the airwaves most beloved voices in Wales, Roy’s weekly programme on BBC Radio Wales is widely-heard and he won Regional Presenter of the Year in The Royal Television Society Awards.

Ian Badham, Partner at Ashmole & Co Chartered Accountants said: “Roy Noble is one of those broadcasters who feels like one of the family, in that he has become part of the fabric of our listening life. It was fascinating to hear how his career has evolved naturally over the years, and to hear how the broadcast media operates here in Wales.”

The Pembrokeshire Four Seasons Business Lunch is sponsored by JCP Solicitors, The Development Bank of Wales, Thomas Carroll Group and Ashmole & Co Chartered Accountants, and is open to all those working in business across Pembrokeshire and beyond.