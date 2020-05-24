Rod Lloyd from Low Cost Vans Appears in Leaders Council Podcast Alongside Lord Blunkett

The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand this universal trait and what it means in Britain and Northern Ireland today.

Rod Lloyd from Low Cost Vans was invited onto an episode of the podcast, which also included an interview with Lord Blunkett. Host Scott Challinor asked both guests a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in their careers to date.

Rod Lloyd said:

“It was a privilege to be asked to feature in such a highly regarded podcast alongside such prestigious guests. The past few months have been among the difficult of my career bringing unprecedented challenges that we have had to work hard to overcome. “Forums such as this that allow leaders to share their experiences, ideas and solutions represent an invaluable space where we can share our knowledge and help our respective businesses emerge in good shape from the crisis ready to thrive again and help the economy get back on its feet. I enjoyed the experience and I very much look forward to linking up with the Leaders Council again in the near future.”

Scott Challinor commented:

“Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour.”

Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, added:

“I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Scott Challinor is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about.”

You can listen to the podcast in full here: https://youtu.be/uov-SDBWVfk

You can also discover more about both Rod Lloyd and Lord Blunkett here:

http://www.leaderscouncil.co.uk/members/rod-lloyd