Rob Lewis Joins Board of Johnsey Estates

Rob Lewis, a former partner at PwC, has joined the board of property development and investment company Johnsey Estates, owner of the 140-acre Mamhilad Park Estate.
Rob retired from his position as Deals partner at PwC earlier this year, where his corporate restructuring experience included the commercial property sector. He grew up in Cardiff and went to university in Swansea before starting as a graduate trainee at PwC's Cardiff office. During his 36 years with the firm, he progressed into roles including regional chair for Wales and the West of England and chief operating officer of PwC's UK restructuring team. He is also a trustee of the London Welsh Centre and Canon Treasurer of Llandaff Cathedral.
Rob joins as a non-executive director of Johnsey Estates, whose ownership of Mamhilad Park Estate, near Pontypool, dates back to the 1980s. Originally home to the first UK base for the former British Nylon Spinners (BNS) manufacturing centre, today the estate also includes the adjacent land, known locally as the Parke-Davis site, which Johnsey Estates purchased in the 1990s.
Since then, and particularly over the past decade, Mamhilad Park Estate has been one of the largest regeneration projects in south east Wales, including its designation as a key mixed-use site in Torfaen County Borough Council's Local Development Plan.
Johnsey Estates executive chair James Crawford said the company was fortunate to have secured Rob's experience.
“Rob's commercial acumen and regeneration experience are unrivalled and sought-after which, coupled with his particular understanding of and passion for Wales, make this an excellent appointment for us. We are delighted to welcome him,” he said.
“I'm really looking forward to working with the team here on the next stage of the company's evolution,” said Rob, who is also a non-executive director of Victoria Square Woking Limited, the Woking Borough Council-owned development company delivering the town centre's regeneration programme.
“While UK commercial property is facing considerable challenges, Mamhilad Park Estate is a very special place, with its industrial heritage, picturesque setting and prime location.
“The team here sees its role as working with occupiers to support their growth, and I immediately liked that really clear focus on commercial property as a driver for company success. And, of course, it's great to be working back in Wales again with a well-regarded local business.”