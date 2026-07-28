Rob Lewis Joins Board of Johnsey Estates

Rob Lewis, a former partner at PwC, has joined the board of property development and investment company Johnsey Estates, owner of the 140-acre Mamhilad Park Estate.

Rob retired from his position as Deals partner at PwC earlier this year, where his corporate restructuring experience included the commercial property sector. He grew up in Cardiff and went to university in Swansea before starting as a graduate trainee at PwC's Cardiff office. During his 36 years with the firm, he progressed into roles including regional chair for Wales and the West of England and chief operating officer of PwC's UK restructuring team. He is also a trustee of the London Welsh Centre and Canon Treasurer of Llandaff Cathedral.

Rob joins as a non-executive director of Johnsey Estates, whose ownership of Mamhilad Park Estate, near Pontypool, dates back to the 1980s. Originally home to the first UK base for the former British Nylon Spinners (BNS) manufacturing centre, today the estate also includes the adjacent land, known locally as the Parke-Davis site, which Johnsey Estates purchased in the 1990s.

Since then, and particularly over the past decade, Mamhilad Park Estate has been one of the largest regeneration projects in south east Wales, including its designation as a key mixed-use site in Torfaen County Borough Council's Local Development Plan.

Johnsey Estates executive chair James Crawford said the company was fortunate to have secured Rob's experience.