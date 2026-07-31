Road Freight Specialist Expands as Welsh Exporters Rebuild European Trade

An European road freight specialist has moved into larger premises in Cardiff to support increasing demand.

Europa Road said that Welsh exporters were continuing to find growth in Europe, with exports to the EU increasing by two per cent despite falling international trade overall.

Latest Welsh Government figures show that goods exported to the EU reached £11 billion in the year ending March 2026. This increase comes despite difficult trading conditions, including uncertain demand, rising operating costs, customs complexity and disruption across international supply chains, the firm said.

Chelsea Bartlett, Branch Manager for European road freight specialist Europa Road in Cardiff, said:

“The figures show that Europe remains an opportunity for Welsh businesses, even though the wider trading environment continues to be challenging. In Cardiff we recorded a 24 per cent increase in shipments between January and May compared with the same period last year. This growth shows that Welsh businesses are continuing to trade successfully with European markets, and, in some cases, rebuilding business affected by post-Brexit complexity. “We are seeing manufacturers take a much more proactive approach to exporting. Our customers are evaluating how their goods move, addressing customs requirements earlier and making the purchasing process as straightforward as possible for their European customers. “Following the introduction of post-Brexit trading rules, some European buyers were discouraged from sourcing products from the UK because of the additional administration and uncertainty involved. Welsh exporters are now finding practical ways to remove those barriers and rebuild relationships that may previously have been lost.”

Europa Road is the specialist European road freight division of independent logistics provider Europa Worldwide Group. The Cardiff sales branch opened in early 2022 and supports businesses across Wales with their imports and exports with Europe. Its customers include manufacturers of machinery, components as well as consumer goods. France and Germany are among its busiest destinations.

Europa Road delivers the full range of transport solutions and incoterms, from full loads to express vans and DDP to DAP. A market-leader in groupage, shipments managed by the Cardiff branch connect daily to 50 hubs across the continent.

Machinery and manufacturing remain central to the Welsh export economy. Power-generating machinery, transport equipment and oil collectively accounted for almost half the value of goods exported from Wales during the year, while Germany was one of the country's three largest export markets.

Chelsea added:

“Wales has considerable strengths in manufacturing, engineering and industrial production, and there is still strong demand for those products across Europe. “Price and product quality remain important, but exporters must also consider the overall customer experience. European buyers want certainty over delivery dates, costs and customs responsibilities. Businesses that can provide that clarity are in a much stronger position to retain customers and grow their customer base. “Supply chain resilience is also becoming increasingly important. Rather than relying on a single route or supplier, businesses are looking at how they can build greater flexibility into their European operations and respond quickly when disruption occurs.”

Europa is, therefore, seeing continued demand for its Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) services, which enable exporters to take greater responsibility for customs requirements, duties and import VAT rather than leaving these processes to the European customer. This is provided through Europa Flow, which helps simplify EU deliveries by managing customs, duties and import VAT.

Chelsea said:

“DDP is helping businesses remove much of the uncertainty that can deter European customers from purchasing from the UK. “We have customers that have successfully regained European trade because the buying process is now simpler. Their customers know what they will pay, when their goods will arrive and who is responsible for the customs process. “That level of certainty – backed by a Moneyback Guarantee option – can make a significant commercial difference. It allows the exporter to focus on the strength of its products rather than asking the customer to navigate unfamiliar import procedures.”

Europa Road recently expanded its Cardiff team into larger premises on Cathedral Road to support increasing demand. The branch has also increased its activity in North Wales since taking responsibility for the region. Now, more than half of its office-based team is focused on customer service, with additional investment being made in local business development.

Adrian Redmile, Road Branch Network and Sales Director at Europa Road, said:

“The growth in EU exports demonstrates that Welsh businesses can continue to succeed in European markets, but trading practices have changed. “Businesses need reliable transport capacity, accurate customs knowledge and greater visibility throughout the shipment process. When those elements are in place, many of the potential barriers to exporting can be reduced. “Europa Road's growth in Cardiff is not just a reflection of additional freight volumes. It shows that Welsh businesses are actively pursuing opportunities in Europe and investing in their supply chain.”

Chelsea added: