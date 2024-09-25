Road Closures for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon on October 6th

With the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon taking place on Sunday, October 6th, the city is expected to be exceptionally busy, so residents and visitors are advised to plan and leave plenty of time for their journey.

On Wednesday October 2nd the following road closures will be put in place at the Civic Centre to set up and dismantle the race village for the event.

From 5am on Wednesday, October 2nd until just before midnight on Monday October 7thCollege Road will be closed from the junction with Museum Avenue to the junction with King Edward VII Avenue (Vehicle access to private parking and deliveries will be maintained until 9am on Saturday, October 5th).

From 5am on Thursday October 3rd until just before midnight on Monday October 7th – Edward VII Avenue will be closed to the junction with Boulevard de Nantes and to the junction with City Hall Road.

From 5am on Friday October 4th until just before midnight on Saturday October 5th the following roads will be closed:

King Edward VII (Junction with Boulevard de Nantes to the junction with City Hall Road, and from the junction with Corbett Road to the junction with City Hall Road)

Museum Avenue from the closed end with Corbett Road to the junction with Gorsedd Gardens Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road, from the junction with Park Place to the junction with Museum Avenue

City Hall Road from the junction with Museum Avenue to its junction with North Road.

Access will be permitted for private parking and deliveries until 9.00 a.m. Saturday October 5th – Access for emergency services will be permitted from North Road when the event takes place.

Between 6.00am and 10.45am on Sunday 6th October the following road will be closed: North Road from its junction with Colum Road to its junction with Boulevard de Nantes (access to Blackweir via Park Place/Corbett Road, northbound up North Road).

Between 4am and 12 noon on Sunday, October 6th the following roads will be closed:

North Road south of the junction with Boulevard de Nantes to the junction with the A4161

The A4161 from the junction with North Road to its junction with Kingsway,

Kingsway from the junction with the A4161 to the junction with Duke Street

Duke Street and Castle Street

Cowbridge Road East from the junction with Castle Street to the junction with Cathedral Road.

Between 10am and 3.10pm on Sunday October 6th, the following roads will be closed:

Colum Road

Park Place from the junction with St Andrews Place to the junction with Colum Road.

Access arrangements while the security measures are put in place for the event.

Access only into Beatty Avenue from the junction with Lake Road North (including Jellicoe Gardens, Keyes Avenue and Tyrwhitt Crescent)

Access to and from Queen Anne Square will be managed North Road / Corbett Road.

Lady Mary Road from the junction with Maryport Road to the junction with Lake Road East.

On Sunday, October 6th, there will be a rolling road closure from 8.30am until 3.10pm to facilitate the route on the following roads:

Cowbridge Road East from the junction with Cathedral Road to the junction with Neville Street

Wellington Street, Leckwith Road and Sloper Road

Penarth Road, Cardiff Bay Barrage, Harbour Drive and Roald Dahl Plas

Britannia Quay, Pierhead Street, Bute Place, Lloyd George Avenue

Herbert Street, Tyndall Street, East Tyndall Street and Windsor Road

Adam Street, Fitzalan Place going across Newport Road

West Grove, Richmond Road and Albany Road

Marlborough Road, Blenheim Road, Pen-Y-Lan Road and Ninian Road

Fairoak Road, Lake Road East and Lake Road West – access to Cathay's cemetery will be facilitated via Allensbank Road up until Fairoak Road opens, when access will be re-opened via the main entrance.

Fairoak Road, Cathays Terrace, Corbett Road and Museum Avenue.

Please note – During the road closure times between 8.30am and 3.10pm on October 6th, access will be maintained for residents and businesses living or working on Lloyd George Avenue and Schooner Way.

Residents and businesses along Schooner Way and Lloyd George Avenue will need to follow the diversion plan and travel via Celerity Drive & Craiglee Drive.

During the road closure times, traffic movement will be facilitated by on-site staff, with vehicles being allowed access from Letton Way, Lloyd George Avenue and onto Hemingway Road and vice versa.

Outside of the marathon closure times, motorists can use routes via Tyndall Street and Lloyd George Avenue.

If the route is completed earlier, then these roads will be open before 3.10pm.

The bus gate on Westgate Street will be suspended for the duration of this event from 8.30am until 3.10pm on Sunday October 6th.