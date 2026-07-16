Rising Stars of Welsh Food and Drink Make Their Royal Welsh Food Hall Debut

An array of new Welsh food and drink businesses will feature on the Welsh Government's Cywain Stand in the Food Hall at this year's Royal Welsh Show (July 20th-23rd).

From concept to counter, the Cywain Programme has provided the launch-pad for countless up-and-coming food and drink producers, eager to showcase their products to a broad audience.

Four different producers will take to the stand per day, each bringing their unique style and flavours to an audience looking to try and buy something new.

Cywain is a Food & Drink Wales programme funded by the Welsh Government, working with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses. Support is offered in various areas, including marketing, brand development, sustainability, and finance. An essential part of that work includes supporting producers at events and test trading.

Llyr Gruffydd, Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said:

“The Welsh Government's Cywain programme is a key part of our commitment to supporting the growth and development of Wales' food and drink industry. Through Food & Drink Wales, we provide practical support to help producers turn great ideas into successful businesses, creating jobs, strengthening local economies and showcasing the very best of Welsh produce. “Opportunities such as the Royal Welsh Show are an important part of that support. They enable emerging businesses to test trade, build customer confidence, increase their profile and gain valuable commercial experience in one of Wales' most prestigious food and drink showcases. “I am delighted that 16 innovative producers will be exhibiting on our stand in the Food Hall this year. They represent the talent, entrepreneurship and ambition we have in every corner of Wales and demonstrate the important role this Welsh Government programme plays in helping food and drink businesses grow and succeed.”

After making a successful appearance at the Cywain stand in 2024, Swansea-based Nonna Assunta, has confidently stepped up to host its very own stand in the Food Hall this year. The brand will be showcasing their handcrafted, small-batch liqueurs. Alex Diiulio, said;

“Trading in the Food Hall with Cywain gave us an excellent opportunity to chat with customers and to grow brand awareness, which not only drove sales but also led to us securing a significant wholesaler listing. Attending the Show for the first time with Cywain was invaluable in helping us assess the viability of trading there independently and gave us a clearer understanding of the logistics and expectations for our own stand. It was a great learning experience.”

Pembrokeshire-based producer, Velfry Vineyard, were extremely happy with the support they received at the Royal Welsh Show 2025.

“The team were incredibly helpful throughout, always approachable and delivering everything with a smile. We were genuinely blown away by the level of support on offer from start to finish, everything was first-rate.”

Alex James, Cywain Project Manager, said:

“We take great delight in helping producers to grow in experience and confidence, bringing new products to the marketplace and adding their talents to the Welsh food and drink industry.