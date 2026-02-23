Rising Demand Drives International Expansion at North Wales Geophysics Firm

Robertson Geo Services (RGS) is entering a major new chapter of international growth driven by rising demand for its specialist borehole geophysics capabilities across some of the world’s most complex infrastructure projects.

From roads, bridges and tunnels to offshore wind farms, railways, pipelines, mining and nuclear facilities, RGS provides verified data and engineering insights that directly inform geological knowledge and construction design, supporting safer, more efficient decision-making on developments around the globe.

Managing Director Simon Garantini said:

“Everything starts with the ground beneath our feet. The data we provide feeds directly into engineering and investment decisions, so accuracy really matters. “That’s why we place such a strong emphasis on verification and calibration; our clients rely on us to deliver the information they can trust, and that trust underpins our growth.”

A key strength of RGS is its end-to-end capability. As part of the wider Robertson Geo group, based in North Wales, the US and Hong Kong, the business designs and manufactures its own technologies in-house, as well as delivering logging services in the field.

This close connection between engineering, manufacturing and deployment creates a continuous feedback loop, helping drive improvements to tools, processes and the company’s GeoCAD software platform.

RGS Geophysical Services Manager Ian Jones said:

“We’re unique in that we both design and manufacture the tools and software, and use them on our customers' job sites. “That gives us insight our competitors simply don’t have. While others rely on third-party equipment, we are constantly refining our technology and how we operate, and feeding this knowledge back to the engineering and manufacturing teams. “The result is a continuous improvement cycle that leads to greater reliability, less downtime and meaningful long-term savings for our customers.”

RGS engineers are deployed worldwide, with field crews experienced in delivering large logging projects, onsite data processing and interpretation.

Safety underpins every project, with two engineers assigned to each job. This approach increases resilience and efficiency, while allowing preventative maintenance and field data integrity verification and processing to be carried out alongside ‘live logging’.

Ian added:

“Our focus is always on reducing non-productive time. Offshore, delays can cost £5 a second or more, and those pressures only increase with weather and tight schedules. “Our experience in offshore wind and other challenging environments means we understand the importance of service quality, consistently helping clients to improve efficiency and drive product innovation, often delivering savings that run into thousands, and in some cases millions.”

The company has extensive on-site test facilities that include 15kPsi/150°C autoclaves, and a dedicated borehole calibration centre that is referenced and traceable to established industry standards held at ELGI, Hungary and Adelaide, Australia. RGS carries out regular tool calibration verifications using on-site boreholes, ensuring consistent and verified measurement accuracy to established calibration benchmarks.

RGS is also ISO 9001 accredited – a globally recognised quality management standard – and is the only geophysical services provider able to offer this level of accreditation. Furthermore, it has plans to become triple badged, adding ISO 14001 & 45001 accreditations by the end of 2026.

Growth has been further supported by the opening of RGS’s new headquarters in Conwy at Tre Morfa Enterprise Park last summer.

The purpose-built facility brings manufacturing, engineering, calibration, training and office teams together under one roof, strengthening the business while providing the space and infrastructure needed to meet increasing international demand.

With a team of up to 20 within RGS and 55 across the wider group, the company combines global reach – working in countries including Sweden, Laos, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Australia, Japan and Germany, in the last year alone – with a guiding, hands-on approach.

Through its Academy, RGS also trains geophysical professionals from around the world, with overseas travel and international delegates welcomed to North Wales – clients from six of the seven continents are expected in the coming months.

Simon added: