Rising Demand and Falling Donations Prompt Urgent Appeal From Taff Ely Foodbank

Taff Ely Foodbank has launched an urgent community appeal after a rise in demand for emergency food coincided with a fall in donations, leaving the charity around two tonnes below the stock level it needs to continue supporting people in crisis.

Since the beginning of the year, the foodbank has supported 1,638 people through 689 emergency food vouchers—a 5% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

At the same time, food donations have not kept pace. The foodbank has received 11,521kg of donated food so far this year, a 3% decrease compared with the same period last year.

The result is a growing gap between the food coming into the warehouse and the food leaving it.

To continue meeting demand, Taff Ely Foodbank aims to maintain around 6 tonnes of food in stock. It currently has around 4 tonnes, leaving a shortfall of approximately 2 tonnes.

Laura Harrington-John, Fundraising Manager at Taff Ely Foodbank, said:

“We're seeing more local people needing emergency food support, while at the same time we're receiving fewer food donations. It means more food is leaving our warehouse than is coming in. “Our volunteers work incredibly hard to ensure everyone referred to us receives the help they need, but we can only do that if our shelves are stocked. “We're asking our community to come together once again. Whether it's adding an extra item to your shopping, organising a workplace collection or making a financial donation, every contribution helps us continue supporting local families.”

The appeal comes during the summer, when many households face additional financial pressures while children are out of school, placing further strain on already stretched budgets.

To restore stock levels, the foodbank estimates it needs the equivalent of around 5,000 tins of food.

Residents can donate food at the following locations:

Tesco Talbot Green

Sainsbury's Talbot Green

Taff Ely Foodbank Warehouse

Grey Hare Candle Co.

Pontyclun RFC

Edwards Coaches Departure Lounge

Bethel Baptist Church

Financial donations will also help the foodbank purchase the items most urgently needed.

The charity is encouraging local businesses, schools, churches, sports clubs and community organisations to organise food collections over the coming weeks and is asking local elected representatives to help spread the message.

Laura added: