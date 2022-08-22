Rio Architects Strengthens its Team with Two New Appointments

Rio Architects has announced two new appointments to its team in Cardiff. Angus Chan and Duygu Dagli, who started their roles at the beginning of August, will help to support and deliver Rio Architects’ growing portfolio of successful, sustainable and functional building design.

Rio Architects has recently achieved several milestones with numerous projects progressing to site or under construction, most recently, North Somerset’s Baytree Special Education School and YPP’s Live Oasis Student Accommodation in Leeds.

Duygu joins us from Turkey following her role as an architect, creating and designing concepts for Buca Municipality’s projects. Over the coming months, Duygu will play a leading role in ensuring the delivery of several exciting projects in Cardiff.

Angus joins Rio Architects following his graduation from Plymouth University. He believes strongly in inclusive and sustainable architectural designs and brings this passion and understanding to the team.