Riders and Drivers Wanted as Deliveroo Launches in Merthyr Tydfil

Deliveroo opens its service for riders and drivers ahead of Merthyr Tydfil launch

Deliveroo, the UK’s leading food delivery company , is on the look-out for delivery drivers and riders in Merthyr Tydfil, where the service is due to launch later next month.

Deliveroo is looking to sign-up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

The expanding UK Deliveroo team are looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work. It is a great opportunity for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study. It is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time.

The company has seen rider demand soar this year and now works with 50,000 riders across the UK. This rapid growth in on-demand work underlines the vital role that Deliveroo is playing to provide work opportunities for riders.

The company has also revealed that rider satisfaction has never been as high, in part due to the vital role that riders are carrying out in their communities as ‘key workers’ and the strong public support they have received during the pandemic.

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers all riders free medical insurance to ensure all riders are protected. The company also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said:

“We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Merthyr Tydfil and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people. “The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who's interested should head over to our website to sign up.” **

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers conveniently delivered to their homes.