RibRide: What’s Your Net Zero Journey?

Anglesey’s adrenaline-fuelled high octane RibRide, based on the Menai Straits, has plans to cut its carbon as the UK’s first Blue Flag marine business.

RibRide’s 100 kilometre-per-hour Velocity is the world’s fastest passenger rib – rigid inflatable boat – and blasts customers around the coast of Anglesey at speeds of over 60mph.

Now after operating adventure boat tours for over 15 years, the tourism business is keen to stress its green credentials which include its fleet of e-foils, surfboards skimming the waves above an electrically-powered hydrofoil wing charged from renewable sources.

The team has had to make considerable changes to their operations, and in this short video, Phil Scott, Director of Ribride, introduces what changes they have made and explains their decisions as to why they have chosen to become Net Zero.

If you would like to hear more about Ribride's Net Zero journey, they will be telling their story at the North Wales Mersey Dee Net Zero Conference 2021. Book your tickets today at: Eventbrite.co.uk.