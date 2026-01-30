Rhyl to Host Working Denbighshire Jobs Fair in February

Jobseekers across Denbighshire are invited to join the Working Denbighshire Jobs Fair on Wednesday, 25 February, from 10am to 2pm at the 1891 Bar & Restaurant, Rhyl Pavilion.

Held in partnership with Job Centre Plus, this free event will bring together a diverse mix of local and national employers who are actively recruiting for a wide range of roles across multiple sectors.

Building on the success of previous fairs — which have welcomed over 40–50 employers and attracted hundreds of attendees — this February’s accessible event continues Working Denbighshire’s commitment to breaking down barriers to employment and connecting people with real opportunities close to home.

Attendees can expect to meet employers representing sectors such as hospitality and leisure, health and social care, armed forces, manufacturing and more, reflecting the varied workforce needs across the region. Organisations such as the Royal Navy, North Wales Police, Haven, and a wide mix of local employers offering both entry‑level and experienced career pathways will be in attendance.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said:

“Our Jobs Fair is all about creating access to opportunities for local people. “We’re delighted to welcome a range of employers who are actively looking for candidates, and we encourage residents to come along, explore what’s available, and chat directly with organisations ready to hire.”

Melanie Evans, Principal Manager, Strategic Employment, said:

“Our job fair is a fantastic chance for residents to meet employers face-to-face and discover what’s happening across key sectors in Denbighshire. It gives them the opportunity to spark future-changing conversations, build their confidence, and show people the variety of careers available right here in our county.”

The event is free and open to everyone, including jobseekers, career changers, young people exploring options, and anyone interested in training or employment support available through Working Denbighshire.

For more information and updates, visit working.denbighshire.gov.uk or follow Working Denbighshire on social media.

Working Denbighshire is part funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment.

Working Denbighshire is part funded by UK Government.