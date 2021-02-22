Rhyl Sets the Scene for the Green Infrastructure Scheme

Funding of £270,000 has been secured to deliver a range of green infrastructure schemes in and around Rhyl town centre.

The Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding was secured as part of Denbighshire County Council’s commitment to make the authority net carbon zero by 2030, and supports the delivery of the Town Centre Vision.

This project will focus on developing and improving Green Infrastructure in and around Rhyl Town Centre, to create new habitats, and provide ‘green corridors’ linking the town centre to biodiversity rich areas such as Brickfields Ponds, Rhyl Cut and Glan Morfa.

The schemes include for trees, hedging and a wild flower margin at Ffordd Las Playing Fields, Wild flower meadow and improved planting schemes to replace areas of the artificial turf at West Kinmel Street car park, the addition of trees and improved planting at Crescent Street car park, the addition of trees and planting at the Community Food Growing area on Crescent Street, a green roof bus shelter on the promenade, a green wall to the building on the corner of Wellington Road and Elwy Street and a planted area to the base of the London Plane tree outside the police station.

Community involvement is essential for the future sustainability of this project. Going forward Denbighshire County Council’s Countryside Services will work with volunteers, and should anyone be interested in becoming part of the volunteering community the contact details are below.

Tony Thomas said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Transforming Towns on this project. It is extremely important that we look after our environment now more than ever and this project will help deal with impacts of climate change. “Greening Rhyl will provide lots of opportunities for the community, including improved areas for exercise, healthier surroundings and community-led projects for all residents to get involved with. “The Green Infrastructure is part of the wider future vision of Rhyl which aims to create a modern, distinctive town centre that meets the needs of its community and gives people from in and outside Rhyl a reason to visit to benefit the economy in the whole of Denbighshire.”

The work also contributes to the Green Infrastructure Action Plan for Rhyl, a partnership between Denbighshire County Council, Rhyl Town Council and Natural Resources Wales.

The Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said:

“It is fantastic to see how Transforming Town funding can be used to decarbonise our Town Centres and turn them into greener, more attractive places to visit. Having access to green space benefits is vital for our health and well-being. These projects in Rhyl, along with wider regeneration work, will provide a real boost to the town which can be enjoyed by the whole community.”

Residents in West Rhyl are encouraged to get involved in the community champion initiative which aims at providing support to the community throughout the works of the regeneration projects, such as this one.

To become a Countryside Volunteer or a Community Champion please email: [email protected]