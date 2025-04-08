Rhyl Neighbourhood Board Unveils New Chair to Lead £20m Regeneration Vision

Craig Sparrow has been named as the new independent chair of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, a group tasked with developing a £20 million regeneration strategy.

The strategy is designed to enhance the seaside resort, create employment, improve infrastructure and remove barriers to opportunity.

A former pupil at Ysgol Bryn Hedydd and Rhyl High School, and now Executive Director of Property and Development at ClwydAlyn, he is “privileged” to lead a collective made up of residents, business owners, politicians, council officers and grassroots campaigners working in partnership to implement a long-term vision for the coastal community.

Craig takes over the role from former chair Adam Roche and said his immediate priority is to help design an initial three-year action plan and identify key priorities.

“Having grown up in East Rhyl I am passionate about the town and like many have grown tired of hearing so much negativity. It is a wonderful place with great people and so much potential, which we will harness as part of our strategy,” said Craig.

“I was really pleased to join the Board as this is going to be a very interesting and progressive time for the area, some big decisions will be made, and I feel as a group we are well placed to make them. “But it is important people remember our role and that this is not a £20 million handout being discussed by a talk-shop. As chair I will ensure there is a laser focus on our goals and objectives. “It is a commitment over 10 years and will be carefully managed, as we look to leverage it against exciting commercial ventures via match funding, identify community benefits and long-term, sustainable projects.”

He added:

“The Plan for Neighbourhoods will allow us to reframe the outlook for Rhyl, it will be a catalyst for change, improvement and development, and as a Board we are determined to make it work for the town at what is a challenging time economically – we have gone into this with our eyes open and are hugely positive.”

In his day-to-day role with ClwydAlyn – the St Asaph-based housing provider and registered social landlord which employs around 800 staff and manages almost 7,000 homes in mid and North Wales – Craig works closely with private and public sector bodies.

He joined the organisation as a 17 year-old on a YTS (Youth Training Scheme) and has been with them ever since, bar nine years as Development Manager with Wales and West Housing Association.

Returning to ClwydAlyn saw him focus on its, and his, mission to provide accessible, quality housing while addressing the causes and impacts of poverty.