north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
Menter Mon_leaderboard GIF_cywir
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
16 October 2025
North Wales

Rhyl Nature Reserve Progress Highlighted at National Awards

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A Rhyl nature reserve has been recognised for its growing support for local nature.

Brickfield Pond Nature Reserve was honoured at the Wales in Bloom 2025 awards ceremony at Wrexham.

Denbighshire Countryside Service rangers and volunteers supported by Nature for Health have worked to improve the site both for nature and for the enjoyment of the local community.

Continued development work has seen the regeneration of an old community orchard and pond opened up, improvements to the walkways, removal of dead trees and the tidying up of the viewpoints around the main waters to improve visitor experience.

Work has also taken place to improve the small woodland next to the reserve car park and new wildflower meadows have also been sown on the site

Rangers and volunteers work together regularly to learn countryside crafts such as traditional hedge laying on the site to help also improve habits for nature.

Coleg Rhyl students joined rangers at Brickfield Pond for a session on how to carry out ‘Hazel Hurdling’ and their efforts have helped improve the opened viewpoints around the water.

Areas around the nature reserve have also been improved around to encourage more water voles to make their home at the site.

Brickfield Pond Nature Reserve was classed as ‘Thriving’ under the Wales in Bloom It’s Your Neighbourhood awards 2024. This area of Wales in Bloom is a scheme for volunteer-led community gardening groups which are focused on cleaning up and greening up their local area.

This year the reserve has gone one better by receiving a Level 5 ‘Outstanding’ award at the 2025 ceremony.

Countryside Ranger Vitor Evora, who manages the site, said:

“We have a great team of rangers and volunteers who really get stuck in at the reserve and this award which shows improvement at the site since last year is a testament to everyone’s commitment to making this a great place for nature and the surrounding community.

 

“We will be continuing to develop the nature reserve with a focus to improve further into the future to enhance visitor experience and the support for our animals, plants and trees at the site.”

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Council Biodiversity Champion, said:

“The volunteers and staff have made a real positive difference to Brickfield Pond thanks to their dedicated work to improving biodiversity and the surroundings for the community. It’s fantastic that they have received this recognition for improvement at the site due to all their hard work.”

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.



Podcast Thumbnail_NORTH WALES

Columns & Features:
Growing Mid Wales
10 October 2025

Putting Farmers at the Heart of Agri-tech Innovation
Ambition North Wales
3 October 2025

Clean Energy Investment Can Shape North Wales’ Long-Term Prosperity
Ambition North Wales
19 September 2025

Why North Wales’ Growth Deal is Now Gaining Real Momentum
Ambition North Wales
22 August 2025

Supporting North Wales Businesses to Build a More Digital Workforce

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //