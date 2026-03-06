north wales business logo
6 March 2026
North Wales

Rhyl High Street Properties Set to Benefit from Improvement Scheme

A number of properties in Rhyl have been identified for a new High Street Improvement Scheme.

Delivered by Denbighshire County Council’s Economic and Business Development (EBD) team, the initiative aims to enhance the exterior appearance of high street properties by utilising a variety of remedial works.

Following the success of the works funded by the Transforming Towns Placemaking fund in Rhyl in previous years, this project will focus on properties within the pedestrianised areas of the high street and in the adjoining Sussex and Market Streets.

Undertaken by B&W builders & decorators, the works will look to remove vegetation, clear guttering, and inspect gutters that may require replacing.

Through site visits and surveys conducted by the council alongside local contractor B&W, over 40 properties have been identified as potential benefactors of the scheme.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“This project provides an excellent opportunity for eligible businesses located within Rhyl High Street to improve the look of their business premises.

 

“We are proactively engaging with the owners of the properties that have been identified as potential benefactors of the scheme through letters and site drop ins.

 

“It is anticipated that an improvement to the aesthetic appearance of the selected properties will help to contribute to making the high street a more attractive prospect for shoppers and visitors alike.”



