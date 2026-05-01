Rhyl Businesses Consulted on Major Regeneration Projects

Work on regeneration projects in Rhyl town centre are set to progress to the pre-construction phase, with a programme of engagement activities set to begin with local businesses and residents.

Denbighshire County Council officers and project teams have begun meeting businesses based in Rhyl town centre to discuss the proposed regeneration scheme in greater detail as design work continues to develop.

Engagement will focus on key operational considerations, including deliveries, access and waste management, with the aim of minimising disruption and carefully managing impacts throughout the construction phase. Feedback from businesses and residents will help inform detailed planning and ensure that day-to-day operations are taken into account, the council said.

The regeneration projects aim to transform the area surrounding Rhyl’s Clock Tower into a more pedestrian-friendly space. Plans also include comprehensive repaving across the town centre, the introduction of additional seating, and enhanced green infrastructure to create a more welcoming, accessible and attractive environment for residents, visitors and businesses.

Tony Ward, Corporate Director for Economy and Environment at Denbighshire County Council said: