Rhyl BID Reflects on the Amazing Journey the Town has Travelled During Lockdown

As Rhyl prepares to reopen, Rhyl BID reflects on the amazing journey that the town has travelled during lockdown.

The people of Rhyl have demonstrated community spirit and determination throughout the global pandemic.

Abby Pilling, Rhyl BID Manager said:

“Rhyl BID is in awe of how our residential and commercial communities have worked together to support one another. Businesses worked quickly to diversify and modify their offers, so as to continue to serve our locals safely, volunteers have been out in droves, our local photographers have been flooding social media pages with inspiring images of our stunning beach, and we’ve all been cheered by the post-box toppers appearing like magic.”

Behind the scenes, as some Rhyl businesses are poised to re-open, there has been a lot of planning and prepping, with consumer safety in mind. Rhyl BID has spoken with upwards of 65 businesses in this last week alone, who are in the process of completing their Covid-19 risk assessments, planning for the flow of customers, and outfitting their staff and premises with protective measures to keep everyone safer.

The Welsh Government is working with all local governments on ways to make our towns safer, and that we will see changes to our public spaces, and the way we use these spaces. This is crucial to protect people’s health and wellbeing, and to help people feel more confident when they are out and about in Rhyl. The Rhyl BID is looking forward to seeing a robust plan for our town and being able to welcome people back to Rhyl.

Abby added: