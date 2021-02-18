Rhyl-based HR Anchor Expands After Successful First Year

The HR Anchor team has grown to four and is planning further recruitment over the next couple of months to meet the growing demand from clients.

During 2021, the company will also launch mediation services and an online portal to allow clients to access template documents.

The Rhyl-based company has secured almost £150,000 of contracts including the Iconix Group which includes household brands such as Lee Cooper and Umbro.

Clients range from large PLCs with complex needs to start-ups requiring initial HR advice and guidance.

Alongside winning clients, the North Wales-based company has provided over 100 hours of free support to businesses tackling the challenges of the pandemic.

This included a series of webinars, video content, documentation templates and regular online updates on UK and Welsh Government announcements.

Among businesses requiring the most urgent support were those operating in the hospitality and care sectors as well as several charities which had been impacted by the loss of vital fundraising income.

HR Anchor was established by the directors of Gamlins Law, the leading law firm in North Wales, in January 2020.

Elissa Thursfield, a director of HR Anchor and Gamlins Law, said:

“We went from a start-up in January to working flat out just a few weeks later, helping companies to confront some of the most difficult, demanding and, at times, emotional challenges they will ever face. “The scope and breadth of work has been vast as have the variety of businesses and charities we have been asked to support. “We are also proud that we were able to provide a significant amount of pro-bono HR advice and documentation which we know many businesses found invaluable.”

When not juggling her commitments with HR Anchor and Gamlins Law, Elissa is a volunteer with the RNLI station in Abersoch where she is a helmsman. She has featured in the BBC’s Saving Lives at Sea series.

HR Anchor has developed a close partnership with another growing North Wales business, online recruiter JVP Group.

Cath Harrison, Managing Director of St Asaph-based JVP Group, said: