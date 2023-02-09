Rhyl Apprentices Carve out Careers with Anwyl

Two apprentice joiners at Anwyl’s growing specialist joinery workshop in Rhyl are urging others to consider learning a trade during National Apprenticeship Week.

Anwyl’s newest carpentry apprentice Hannah Jones, 20, began her course in September last year. Meanwhile Joel Thomas, 21, is now nearing the end of his four-year apprenticeship and is about to qualify with an NVQ level three and a diploma in carpentry and joinery from Coleg Cambria.

Hannah, from Rhyl, is enjoying the combination of college-based learning, and on the job training at the workshop. She is also keen to see more young women consider a trade apprenticeship.

She said:

“I’m five months into my apprenticeship and finding it so interesting. I really enjoyed woodwork in high school and took it up as a hobby during the pandemic. I decided I wanted to do carpentry and joinery at college before successfully applying for an apprenticeship with Anwyl. “I was one of just three girls who started last year’s course at Coleg Cambria, and we were the first ever females to join that course. Trades like carpentry are still very male-dominated but that is starting to change. I’ve had great support from college and Anwyl since I started. My advice to other girls considering learning a trade is to go for it.”

Hannah attends Coleg Cambria one day a week. She added:

“It’s a full day at college, from 9am to 7.30pm, but I really enjoy the balance of gaining experience in the workshop and learning different skills in class. I like to challenge myself and enjoy building a range of things.”

Anwyl’s investment and recent expansion of its specialist in-house woodworking workshop, established in the 1950s, ensures the company can continue to create bespoke staircases, door frames and more for the homes it builds. State of the art CNC technology is now used, coupled with highly experienced and skilled craftspersons with a combined experience of over 200 years.

Joel, also from Rhyl, is due to complete his apprenticeship next month. He said:

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a great balance of working on site and at college. I enjoy working with everyone in the workshop and the more experienced joiners have passed on so many skills to me. As a career choice I’d really recommend joinery as its creative and there’s so much more to it than I ever imagined. I always knew I wanted to learn a trade and I want to stay on in the workshop once I’m qualified. If you’re considering an apprenticeship then my advice is to 100% do it, as early as possible. There’s lots of support on offer and it’s a chance to get some qualifications under you belt, while being paid to learn too.”

Geraint Hughes, Anwyl’s workshop manager, said:

“Hannah and Joel are both assets to our team here and really enthusiastic about their work. It’s brilliant to see Joel’s progress as he is now nearing the end of his apprenticeship and has a great career ahead of him. Hannah has shown some real skill and promise since starting and she is working really hard. We really need to encourage more young women into construction careers and Hannah is a great role model for anyone considering learning a trade.”

Karl Jackson, assistant principal at Coleg Cambria’s institute of Technology, said:

“Coleg Cambria take great pride in working with Anwyl. We have worked together in partnership for a number of years and the benefits speak for themselves. It allows us to keep close to the demands of the construction industry and enables us to provide opportunities for our young apprentices. Together we promote high standards in professional training and provide careers that will create amazing opportunities for our future generations.”

All of Anwyl’s trade apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with day release attendance at college and all apprentices work towards recognised qualifications. The company also offers a trainee assistant site managers’ course in partnership with Coleg Cambria.