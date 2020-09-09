Rhyl Air Show to Return in 2021

The award-winning Rhyl Airshow is back for 2021 and promises to be better than ever!

Following the disappointment of this year’s postponement, the team at Denbighshire Leisure Ltd have set 28th and 29th August 2021 as the dates for the Airshow’s return, and are busy planning an event programme full of thrills and excitement.

With exactly one year to go, the countdown has begun and plans for the event are already well underway. With last year’s show regarded as being the best ever and won the prestigious ‘Best Crowd Puller Award’ at the North Wales Tourism Awards, the show in 2021 is going to be bigger and better than ever.

In line with organisers of other major airshows, the difficult decision was made earlier this year to cancel this summer’s Rhyl Airshow due to the logistical implications caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. Initially, it had been hoped that that show could go ahead in some form, but as the situation developed, it became clear that staging an event of that size under Welsh Government restrictions would be unmanageable.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“The entire events team are naturally disappointed, but will now set their sights on making next year’s event better than ever. It is disappointing having to cancel events that contribute so much to the Rhyl visitor economy, but we stand committed as a company to work with all stakeholders and businesses in Rhyl to ensure that the destination emerges from this crisis with a strong and vibrant tourism offer next year. We would like to thank all our partners for their patience and support in these unprecedented circumstances. We hope you will join our team in celebrating the launch of the new dates for next year and we will now be focusing on developing a fantastic programme for Rhyl Airshow 2021.”

Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for the Economy, said:

“We appreciate the effect that the cancellation of this year’s Rhyl Air Show has had on local businesses and the visitor economy in Denbighshire. We would like to thank all businesses and show partners for their understanding, patience and support during these unprecedented circumstances. We promise that next year’s show will be bigger and even better, and Denbighshire Leisure Ltd assure us that they will be developing a fantastic events programme in partnership with Denbighshire County Council for 2021, to help us all forget 2020.”

As soon as the programme is finalised we will be publishing details on our website and social media channels, with more news being announced soon.