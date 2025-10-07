Rhug Estate Unveils Autumn and Winter Events Programme

Rhug Estate has unveiled its seasonal events programme.

The 12,500-acre organic farm near Corwen in Denbighshire will host events including pumpkin picking and chef-led tasting evenings, creative workshops and traditional Christmas celebrations. The season includes a culinary experience hosted by Rhug’s head chef, Jordan Richardson.

From October 25 to 31, families can immerse themselves in a week of pumpkin picking, with hundreds of pumpkins grown on-site.

On October 30, the farm will play host to a Spooky Evening, and on November 15 there will be a wreath-making workshop from award-winning floral designer Kate Jordan.

Known for crafting the winner’s crown for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! during its Gwrych Castle run, Kate brings a wealth of botanical artistry seen on programmes such as Hollyoaks, Songs of Praise, and S4C’s Rownd a Rownd.

December sees Rhug Estate transformed into a festive wonderland. Highlights include the Christmas Fair and Santa’s Grotto (December 6–7), Rhug Chapel carol concert (December 11), and a special Yuletide dining event on the same evening.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, said:

“This is one of the busiest and most magical times of the year for us, and we are thrilled to share it with the community and visitors from further afield. “From the sheer joy of seeing children running through our fields during pumpkin picking week to the warmth and togetherness of our carol concert in Rhug Chapel, these events embody everything we love about the season. “Our taster sessions are also a real highlight — they showcase the creativity and passion behind Rhug’s food culture and give guests a chance to experience something truly special.”

He added: