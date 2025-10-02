Rhug Estate Offers 1,000 Acres of Farmland for Sale

Part of the Rhug Estate in North Wales is set to go on sale.

Owner Lord Newborough has taken the decision to sell part of the Estate’s site at Glynllifon, near Caernarfon, opening the door for others – particularly the next generation of farmers – to bring fresh energy, skills, and investment.

By passing on stewardship of around 1,000 acres of productive grassland in instalments, Rhug Estate said it was ensuring the historic land can continue to thrive under new hands while freeing up resources and focus for its core assets.

The farmland is being brought to the open market by the North Wales office of national property consultancy Carter Jonas, for the first time in centuries.

The move will allows the award-winning organic Estate to dedicate more attention to the main 12,500-acre base near Corwen. More than 100 staff are employed across the farm shop, café, drive thru, takeaway, cutting plant, and the Rhug Wild Beauty range.

Lord Newborough said he was determined to ensure the brand goes from strength to strength, despite wider challenges facing the agricultural sector, and sees diversification and innovation as the path forward.

Rhug Estate is one of just seven businesses in Wales to hold a Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen.

Lord Newborough believes new collaborations, both at home and internationally, will be key to driving future success and unlocking even greater potential at Corwen.

“We have received a lot of interest in the site, and strategically it makes sense to pass on around 1,000 acres at Glynllifon,” he said. “This decision is about more than reshaping the Estate, it’s about opening-up opportunities for others to farm, supporting the next generation in north west Wales, and ensuring the land continues to play a vital role in the agricultural community. “At the same time, it gives us the focus to build even further on the exciting growth at Corwen and continue our long-term vision for Rhug.”

The sale will be phased, beginning with an initial block of approximately 265 acres available immediately via informal tender, with the remaining land released in stages into next spring.

