Rhondda Charity Wins Excavator to Support New Project

Rhondda-based charity Valley Veterans has won a new Cat® excavator to help power its projects forward.

Finning UK & Ireland launched the free-to-enter competition, organised to mark Caterpillar’s 100th anniversary, with one winner in mind. But it said the high calibre of entries led it to naming two winners: the Colin Burt Reserve for Wildlife Conservation and Valley Veterans.

Both winners were invited to Finning UK & Ireland headquarters in Cannock, Staffordshire, to celebrate their win with the Finning team. During the day Finning provided training on mini excavators, as well as tutorial on how the new machine owners can get the very best from their new excavators with telematics.

Valley Veterans was founded more than 20 years ago as an informal support group for PTSD sufferers and is now a vibrant hub with more than 140 active participants. Its Equi-Grow project includes the development of a purpose-built equine and horticultural space for activities supporting the mental and physical health and wellbeing of veterans. It has won a Cat 301.5 excavator to help get groundwork underway.

Gary Megarrell, Managing Director at Finning UK and Ireland, said:

“The 100th anniversary of Caterpillar provided the perfect opportunity to gift our winners with the equipment they need to take their projects forward. “The answers from the Colin Burt Reserve and Valley Veterans truly embodied the values we share at Finning around safety and inclusivity. We are delighted both organisations are now the owners of mini excavators, and that this will make a real, tangible difference to their projects and to their visitors. This prize-giving has been a fantastic way to mark what has been a very memorable year celebrating the Finning partnerships.”

Valley Veterans was last year honoured with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Nigel Locke, Secretary at Valley Veterans, said: