Rhino Engineering Group Limited Acquired by JMMT Holdings Limited

Rhino Engineering Group Limited (REGL) has been acquired by JMMT Holdings Limited (JMMT) in a transaction that sees JMMT purchase 100% of the company’s share capital.

The transaction includes all REGL trading subsidiaries: Rhino Systems Limited (trading as Rhino Doors), Rhino Site Systems Limited, and Rhino HySafe Limited.

JMMT Holdings Limited’s principal trading business is Morgan Marine Limited (MML), an engineering company located close to Rhino’s primary manufacturing facility in Port Talbot. The proximity of the businesses is expected to support closer operational alignment and collaboration.

Stuart Lawrence, Group Managing Director of REGL, said:

“Rhino Doors has enjoyed a close working relationship over the years with MML, where on occasions MML has been both a client and a supplier. There are clear synergies between the two businesses, which we expect will support continued growth for REGL and deliver mutual benefit.”

Dai Jones, Director at JMMT Holdings Limited, added:

“This acquisition brings together two complementary businesses with strong reputations in their respective markets. Rhino has built an impressive platform with its specialist engineering capabilities, and we see significant potential to accelerate growth through closer integration with Morgan Marine. We are also encouraged by the strong cultural alignment between the teams and look forward to supporting the next phase of development.”

The acquisition is expected to enhance the combined group’s engineering capabilities, broaden its service offering, and create new opportunities for growth across multiple sectors.