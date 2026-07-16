Reward Funding Backs Hotel Regeneration With £265,000 Facility

Reward Funding has provided a £265,000 facility to support the redevelopment of the Hendrewen Hotel, a hospitality project aimed at bringing new investment, employment and visitor growth to the northern Rhondda Valley.

The project is being led by experienced property investor and developer Martin Roberts, who has already committed significant personal investment into the redevelopment. Once completed, the redevelopment is expected to create approximately 30 jobs.

The Hendrewen Hotel will reopen as a themed hotel and gastropub destination, supporting the area's growing appeal to walkers, cyclists and mountain bikers. The redevelopment has already attracted strong support from local councils and both the Welsh and UK Governments.

The funding will be used to support the ongoing refurbishment of the former hotel and pub, situated in the village of Blaencwm at the top of the Rhondda Valley, which had previously served as a well-known part of the local community before falling into decline. The redevelopment carries a strong community focus, with Martin working closely with local tradespeople throughout the process. The project is also creating opportunities for young people in the area to gain practical on-site experience alongside contractors.

Reward Funding structured the facility as a flexible drawdown arrangement, enabling funds to be accessed as required throughout the redevelopment, while ensuring costs remain aligned to project demand.

Martin Roberts said:

“This project is about more than just refurbishing a property. The Hendrewen Hotel is part of the history in Blaencwm, and we wanted to create something that brings energy, opportunity and investment to the area. “There is incredible potential here, both from a tourism perspective and in terms of creating more jobs, supporting local people and giving younger generations access to opportunities to develop practical skills. I'm incredibly passionate about the project, and making the hotel a place the community is proud of.”

David Owen, Business Development Director at Reward Funding, added: