Revolutionary Property Investment Platform Invesourced Sees Strong Demand

A new website flagged as having the power to transform the way in which property investors find and make decisions around investment opportunities has been launched and is now live.

Invesourced has been launched by two property entrepreneurs: Shane Williams, a property sourcing specialist, and Kelly Hopkins, a property investor. They met via a business transaction earlier this year.

The online marketplace is designed to connect property investors with property sourcers across the UK. It allows users to share their respective investment profiles and investment opportunities and connect to secure lucrative opportunities. It represents an efficient, streamlined solution for a market that is currently fragmented and sometimes unregulated.

The business, which launches with four full-time staff from a headquarters in South Wales, has already seen strong interest with many investors and sources already committed to using the platform.

The platform allows property sourcers to upload multiple deals, packaged ready for investors; these can then be viewed by multiple investors filtered by their investment appetite around price, risk, geographic region and type of property.

Professional property sourcers specialize in finding properties (commercial or residential) that are either undervalued or where the valuation would be significantly uplifted by a renovation or a change of use. They will do the relevant calculations and package the opportunity to investors in return for a fee, usually a percentage of the purchase value.

Sourcers using the marketplace will be encouraged to become fully compliant, meaning they have professional indemnity insurance, an ICO registration, Property Ombudsman or Property Redress Scheme membership and also comply with anti-money laundering regulations. The company is developing a way to assist non-compliant sourcers, which will partly involve mapping out a route to help them become compliant.

For property investors, working with property sourcers can save a lot of time and facilitate access to deals and opportunities they would not otherwise see. However, the market is disjointed, the two sides often using WhatsApp Groups, social media groups or mailing lists to flag and discuss opportunities.

The company’s aim now is to build the business into the go-to online marketplace for property investors and sourcers, making the market more efficient in the process.

Williams, founder and director of Invesourced, said:

“It has taken a lot of hard work to turn what we always knew was a good idea into a reality. It is amazing to see the website now up and running and taking in so many enquiries already. Our team are working hard to build its capacity quickly so this becomes the go-to market for this industry.”

Hopkins, co-founder and director of Invesourced, added: